McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

The McLaren Formula 1 team has officially lifted the covers off its 2026 challenger, the MCL40, as it aims to retain both 2025 world titles in F1's new regulations era.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had tested the MCL40 at Barcelona's shakedown late last month, draped in a temporary grey and black livery.

Ahead of Bahrain's first official test this week, the Woking-based outfit presented its final colour scheme for the 2026 season, continuing its rekindled tradition to lean on papaya orange and black as its main colours.

The McLaren MCL40, which was unveiled at the Bahrain international Circuit, the home of McLaren's main shareholder, sports a similar livery to its two championship-winning predecessors. Meanwhile, Mastercard enjoys an increased presence after upgrading its deal with the squad to a title sponsorship – McLaren's first such deal since the Vodafone days more than a decade ago.

Last year, Norris clinched his maiden drivers’ title at the final race in Abu Dhabi, defeating Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen by two points. Piastri finished third after leading large spells of the championship. McLaren wrapped up its second consecutive constructors' crown as early as September's Singapore round.

McLaren MCL40 livery Photo by: McLaren

"Our past achievements count for nothing"

“It’s fantastic to reveal the livery for our 2026 challenger, the MCL40, as we reach an important milestone in our team’s incredible work and dedication before we begin racing this year," team principal Andrea Stella said.

“While we have the benefit of the lessons learned from our success in the past few years, the whole grid is restarting from zero and our past achievements count for nothing. Our objective is to hit the ground running, and we have the best combination of team, driver pairing, collaboration with Mercedes HPP, partners, and fans to be able to do this."

Norris said he was "excited to see what we can achieve in this new era" as he aims to defend his title, while Piastri insisted he was "feeling stronger than ever" after taking seven wins in 2025.

