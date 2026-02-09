Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract

This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac launch
McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

"We could have used it in a better way" - Esteban Ocon's take on F1 2026’s active aero

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
"We could have used it in a better way" - Esteban Ocon's take on F1 2026’s active aero

Ducati: Resurgent Francesco Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati: Resurgent Francesco Bagnaia back to his ‘2024 mentality’ in MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton spotted with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl amid relationship rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac launch
Lewis Hamilton spotted with Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl amid relationship rumours

The one part of the Cadillac F1 livery fans love: "Way better than I expected"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac launch
The one part of the Cadillac F1 livery fans love: "Way better than I expected"
Formula 1 Cadillac launch

McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

McLaren has presented the MCL40, the car it will defend it its double world championships with in the 2026 Formula 1 season

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Add as a preferred source
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren MCL40 livery

Photo by: McLaren

The McLaren Formula 1 team has officially lifted the covers off its 2026 challenger, the MCL40, as it aims to retain both 2025 world titles in F1's new regulations era.

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri had tested the MCL40 at Barcelona's shakedown late last month, draped in a temporary grey and black livery.

Ahead of Bahrain's first official test this week, the Woking-based outfit presented its final colour scheme for the 2026 season, continuing its rekindled tradition to lean on papaya orange and black as its main colours.

The McLaren MCL40, which was unveiled at the Bahrain international Circuit, the home of McLaren's main shareholder, sports a similar livery to its two championship-winning predecessors. Meanwhile, Mastercard enjoys an increased presence after upgrading its deal with the squad to a title sponsorship – McLaren's first such deal since the Vodafone days more than a decade ago.

Last year, Norris clinched his maiden drivers’ title at the final race in Abu Dhabi, defeating Red Bull's defending champion Max Verstappen by two points. Piastri finished third after leading large spells of the championship. McLaren wrapped up its second consecutive constructors' crown as early as September's Singapore round.

McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren MCL40 livery

Photo by: McLaren

"Our past achievements count for nothing"

“It’s fantastic to reveal the livery for our 2026 challenger, the MCL40, as we reach an important milestone in our team’s incredible work and dedication before we begin racing this year," team principal Andrea Stella said.

“While we have the benefit of the lessons learned from our success in the past few years, the whole grid is restarting from zero and our past achievements count for nothing. Our objective is to hit the ground running, and we have the best combination of team, driver pairing, collaboration with Mercedes HPP, partners, and fans to be able to do this."

Norris said he was "excited to see what we can achieve in this new era" as he aims to defend his title, while Piastri insisted he was "feeling stronger than ever" after taking seven wins in 2025.

Photos from McLaren launch

McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

McLaren launch, in photos
McLaren MCL40 livery

McLaren launch, in photos
Formula 1
16
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article "We could have used it in a better way" - Esteban Ocon's take on F1 2026’s active aero
Next article Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Top Comments

More from
Filip Cleeren

Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

The challenges facing McLaren ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing McLaren ahead of F1 2026

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026
More from
Lando Norris

McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
McLaren 2026 F1 launch: When and where to watch live, what you need to know

Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Lando Norris predicts 2026 F1 rules “will create more chaos” in racing

Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Lando Norris responds to bookmakers as George Russell becomes 2026 favourite
More from
McLaren

Andrea Stella: F1 2026 reliability fears 'vanished' in Barcelona shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: F1 2026 reliability fears 'vanished' in Barcelona shakedown

Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Andrea Stella: McLaren’s biggest gains will come from “exploiting” the new power unit

Lando Norris reveals David Beckham was among the stars to reach out after 2025 F1 title win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Lando Norris reveals David Beckham was among the stars to reach out after 2025 F1 title win

Latest news

Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Compression ratio saga "typical politics of F1", says McLaren's Zak Brown

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract

F1 Academy
F1AC F1 Academy
Shanghai
2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin secures European Le Mans Series contract

This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
This is every 2026 Formula 1 car we’ve seen so far

McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Cadillac launch
McLaren officially unveils papaya livery for 2026 F1 car