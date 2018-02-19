Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Formula 1 2018

Formula 1 Breaking news

McLaren gives strong hint over 2018 F1 livery in video

65,046 views
0 shares
McLaren gives strong hint over 2018 F1 livery in video
McLaren teaser
McLaren teaser
Fernando Alonso, McLaren
Mika Hakkinen, McLaren Mercedes
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32
Fernando Alonso, Andretti Autosport Honda
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL32
Get alerts
By: Charles Bradley, Global Editor-in-Chief
19/02/2018 09:43

The McLaren Formula 1 team has given its strongest indication yet that it will return to a more prominently-orange livery in 2018 with a teaser video released on Monday.

In the video, a fictional night security guard enters the factory to investigate a disturbance, and finds many of McLaren’s most famous papaya-hued cars – including the F1 M7A, M16 IndyCar and Can-Am M8D congregated on the MTC’s boulevard area.

They connect to a blurry image of what appears to be the new MCL33, the engine cover of which seems predominantly orange, and the car is clearly fitted with the mandatory-for-2018 Halo. The new McLaren will be officially launched this Friday. 

Watch the video…

 

The accompanying tweet reads: “Night shift at McLaren will never be the same again. #MCL33 is coming. 23.02.18. #BeBrave”

Earlier this year, Fernando Alonso told Motorsport.com that he’d like his 2018 McLaren Formula 1 car's colours to echo that of the IndyCar livery he raced in last year's Indianapolis 500.

“I'll be happy with any colour, but McLaren and orange is part of our DNA, so it will be nice if we see some orange like the IndyCar,” he said.

Fernando Alonso, Andretti Autosport Honda
Fernando Alonso, Andretti Autosport Honda

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Drivers Fernando Alonso
Teams McLaren
Article type Breaking news
Topic Formula 1 2018
0 shares

Formula 1 2018

F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test Day 2 News Prime
Formula 1

F1 Debrief: All you need to know from Test Day 2

Gallery: F1 2018 cars on track special News
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2018 cars on track special

Slide view: 2018 Sauber F1 car v 2017 version News
Formula 1

Slide view: 2018 Sauber F1 car v 2017 version

Red Bull fears Mercedes F1 advantage could be even bigger News
Formula 1

Red Bull fears Mercedes F1 advantage could be even bigger

Gallery: F1 2018 car launch special News
Formula 1

Gallery: F1 2018 car launch special

To the Formula 1 main page