McLaren gives strong hint over 2018 F1 livery in video

The McLaren Formula 1 team has given its strongest indication yet that it will return to a more prominently-orange livery in 2018 with a teaser video released on Monday.

In the video, a fictional night security guard enters the factory to investigate a disturbance, and finds many of McLaren’s most famous papaya-hued cars – including the F1 M7A, M16 IndyCar and Can-Am M8D congregated on the MTC’s boulevard area.

They connect to a blurry image of what appears to be the new MCL33, the engine cover of which seems predominantly orange, and the car is clearly fitted with the mandatory-for-2018 Halo. The new McLaren will be officially launched this Friday.

Watch the video…

The accompanying tweet reads: “Night shift at McLaren will never be the same again. #MCL33 is coming. 23.02.18. #BeBrave”

Earlier this year, Fernando Alonso told Motorsport.com that he’d like his 2018 McLaren Formula 1 car's colours to echo that of the IndyCar livery he raced in last year's Indianapolis 500.

“I'll be happy with any colour, but McLaren and orange is part of our DNA, so it will be nice if we see some orange like the IndyCar,” he said.

Fernando Alonso, Andretti Autosport Honda Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images