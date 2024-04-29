McLaren Miami F1 upgrades "not as big" as major 2023 packages
McLaren Formula 1 team principal Andrea Stella says his team's Miami Grand Prix upgrades will be "noticeable" but not as comprehensive as its biggest 2023 packages.
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
