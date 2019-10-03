Formula 1
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Commentary

Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

Oct 3, 2019, 6:03 PM

One of the biggest talking points off the track in Sochi last weekend was the announcement that McLaren would return to using Mercedes Formula 1 engines from the 2021 season.

McLaren last used Mercedes engines in 2014, before switching to its ill-fated relationship with Honda between 2015-2017 and finally settling with a Renault deal in 2018. When McLaren announced its initial split from Mercedes in favour of Honda in 2013, Ron Dennis - who was team principal at the time - made it clear that the Woking-based team did not think it could succeed as a customer team.

In our latest video, Glenn Freeman relives six difficult years of soul-searching for McLaren, culminating in the reunion of one of the most renowned partnerships of recent F1 history. 

Read Also:

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all

Steiner: F1 format experiments worth it as 2021 won't fix all

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia
About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Mercedes Shop Now , McLaren Shop Now

