Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together
Oct 3, 2019, 6:03 PM
One of the biggest talking points off the track in Sochi last weekend was the announcement that McLaren would return to using Mercedes Formula 1 engines from the 2021 season.
McLaren last used Mercedes engines in 2014, before switching to its ill-fated relationship with Honda between 2015-2017 and finally settling with a Renault deal in 2018. When McLaren announced its initial split from Mercedes in favour of Honda in 2013, Ron Dennis - who was team principal at the time - made it clear that the Woking-based team did not think it could succeed as a customer team.
In our latest video, Glenn Freeman relives six difficult years of soul-searching for McLaren, culminating in the reunion of one of the most renowned partnerships of recent F1 history.
