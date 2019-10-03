Explained: How McLaren and Mercedes got back together

McLaren last used Mercedes engines in 2014, before switching to its ill-fated relationship with Honda between 2015-2017 and finally settling with a Renault deal in 2018. When McLaren announced its initial split from Mercedes in favour of Honda in 2013, Ron Dennis - who was team principal at the time - made it clear that the Woking-based team did not think it could succeed as a customer team.

In our latest video, Glenn Freeman relives six difficult years of soul-searching for McLaren, culminating in the reunion of one of the most renowned partnerships of recent F1 history.