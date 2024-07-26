All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Belgian GP

McLaren, Mercedes demonstrate low-drag Spa F1 updates

A focus on efficiency at the Belgian Grand Prix has led to all Formula 1 teams bringing reduced-downforce wings

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
McLaren MCL38 technical detail

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

The low-drag specific upgrades brought to the 2024 Belgian Grand Prix have been revealed, with both McLaren and Mercedes bringing new beam wings alongside their circuit-specific front and rear wings.

Both UK-based teams are continuing upon their quest to close in on Red Bull in the championship standings, and have thus attempted to scale up their performance around the high-speed Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Mercedes has shortened the chord length of its upper front wing elements to reduce the overall drag produced, and has balanced this with a shallower rear wing. 

The rear wing retains the detached edges used throughout this season to gain more control over the flow structures produced at the tips, but at a much lower angle of attach to reduce front area - thus drag.

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Mercedes W15 technical detail

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

Further changes have focused on the beam wing; although the technical documentation supplied prior to FP1 suggests that this is a single element version, the team has also been spotted with a version that retains the lowest part of its two-element beam wing, and has switched out the upper element for a low-camber version.

The team has also introduced a new floor edge wing, which Mercedes says will create a lower pressure in the region of the floor fences to extract more downforce, while the halo was spotted without its usual winglet on top of the fairing. Small wool tufts have been affixed to the top in order to assess the general flow patterns experienced without the usual winglet.

Mercedes also has a new diffuser to improve the acceleration of the underbody flow, which should yield a return in downforce.

McLaren has also introduced a low-downforce rear wing, which has a squarer mainplane element with much less camber to cut the drag produced. Like Mercedes, this wing retains the detached endplates to keep hold of the main flow effects shed from the car.

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

McLaren MCL38 technical detail

Photo by: Jake Boxall-Legge

A single-element beam wing sits below this, and this can be balanced with the upper wing flap to improve the effect of DRS on the straights. The DRS zone on the Kemmel Straight has been shortened by 75 metres, thus prioritising efficiency.

Updates to the brake duct furniture have also been implemented for the low-drag demands of the Spa circuit, with reduced camber and angle-of-attack for the elements here to ensure that the MCL38 continues to pursue efficiency.

Teams often refer to circuits like Spa-Francorchamps as "high isochronal" circuits, referring to the lift/drag ratio. When the ratio is high, this puts much more focus on efficiently generating downforce and attempting to cut the drag significantly to address this. Thus, the floor's downforce output is of greater importance.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Tsunoda to start Belgian GP from back of the grid after penalty
Next article F1 live: Belgian GP practice as it happened

Top Comments

Jake Boxall-Legge
More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
How McLaren's radio messages played out in the Hungarian GP

How McLaren's radio messages played out in the Hungarian GP

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
How McLaren's radio messages played out in the Hungarian GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Qatar GP
Qatar Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame

Formula 1
Belgian GP
Hamilton will speak to FIA officials over Verstappen crash partial blame
What Mercedes wants to see from Antonelli for F1 promotion

What Mercedes wants to see from Antonelli for F1 promotion

Formula 1
What Mercedes wants to see from Antonelli for F1 promotion
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why Mercedes is treading a fine line with its anti-dive approach

Latest news

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
What we have learned about Renault’s F1 engine plans
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected

FE Formula E
London ePrix II
Vandoorne/Guenther leave DS Penske/Maserati MSG, driver swap expected
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Norris heads FP2 from Piastri, Verstappen
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP
Binotto brought in to "change speed" of Audi F1 programme

Prime

Discover prime content
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Where does Spa sit as a track for modern F1?
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The parallels between Piastri's first F1 win and a McLaren legend's breakthrough
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global Global