Formula 1 Breaking news

McLaren launches its 2018 Formula 1 car

By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
23/02/2018 07:05

McLaren has revealed its 2018 Formula 1 challenger, the Renault-powered MCL33, in a new orange and blue livery.

The British team unveiled the car online on Friday morning, three days before the first pre-season test at Barcelona.

McLaren’s MCL33, which will be driven by Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne again this season, has all-orange bodywork with a black halo device.

Its move to a papaya-orange livery will please many fans who felt last year’s switch to an orange-and-black design was not close enough to the colours used by founder Bruce McLaren in the team’s early years in F1.

The new design is similar to the one used by Alonso when he drove a McLaren-branded Andretti entry in the Indianapolis 500 last year. 

