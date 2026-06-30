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McLaren launches Google Gemini livery for F1 British GP

The Woking outfit is the second team to launch a special livery for this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone

Ed Hardy
Ed Hardy
Edited:
Mclaren Silverstone Livery

Mclaren Silverstone Livery

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren has launched a one-off Google Gemini Formula 1 livery to be used for its home event this weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The Woking outfit will race in a predominantly chrome colour scheme at Silverstone as part of its ongoing partnership with Google from 2022.

It also takes inspiration from the livery of the McLaren M2B, which was the team’s debut car at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix, where it also recently celebrated its 1000th grand prix.

To mark that occasion, McLaren competed in the principality with a special livery and had its 1998-99 world champion Mika Hakkinen drive the M2B around the historic street circuit.

Louise McEwen, chief marketing officer, McLaren Racing, said: “Our Silverstone livery is a celebration of where we began and everything we have built since.

“The McLaren M2B represents the start of a journey defined by relentless innovation and a belief in possibility, and this design brings that spirit to life.

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren M2B

Mika Hakkinen, McLaren M2B

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Our partnership with Google Gemini is grounded in those same principles. Together, we are exploring how technology can unlock new ways to innovate, iterate and push performance forward, both on and off the track.

“This livery is a powerful expression of that shared mindset, honouring our heritage while looking firmly to the future.”

There is also the chance for fans to explore the livery up close, by attending McLaren and Gemini’s joint activation at the Truman Brewery in East London on Thursday.

Marvin Chow, vice president, consumer and AI marketing, Google, said: “From sparking creative ideas with the Gemini app to securely turning complex datasets into real-time trackside intelligence with Gemini Enterprise, McLaren is showing what it means to harness the power of AI.

“We're excited to continue exploring new ways Gemini can fuel their creativity, business, and trackside strategy.”

McLaren, which took an emotional victory at last year’s British Grand Prix through home favourite Lando Norris, is the second team to launch a one-off livery for this weekend after Williams.

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