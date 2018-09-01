Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren interested in Perez reunion for 2019

shares
comments
McLaren interested in Perez reunion for 2019
Jonathan Noble
By: Jonathan Noble
Sep 1, 2018, 1:02 PM

McLaren says that it has added Sergio Perez to its shortlist of drivers for 2019, even though the Mexican is understood to have signed a deal to remain at Force India.

With McLaren still undecided about who it wants to join Carlos Sainz next season, the team has been open that it is weighing up several options.

Incumbent Stoffel Vandoorne, reserve driver Lando Norris and Esteban Ocon have all been openly talked about before, but Brown says that Perez is a fourth contender, even though he looks set to be unavailable.

Speaking at Monza on Saturday, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “We think Sergio is a good race car driver. He’s raced here before.

“The driver market is fluid and you need to keep all your options open. We’ve really got a shortlist of about four drivers. We think Sergio is an excellent driver and deserves to be on that list.

“Sometimes you’re in a position where you can make the decision and other times some decisions are made for you.

“Maybe someone will announce someone on our list tomorrow morning, so you need to be prepared and keep your options open. And we consider Perez as someone who would consider driving for us.”

Perez has stated earlier that he already signed his deal for 2019, with sources suggesting that a new contract with Force India was agreed prior to him helping put the team into administration over the Hungarian GP weekend.

Brown made it clear that Perez’s reference to signing with a team was not related to McLaren, but he said the Mexican's contractual situation was not strictly clear.

“We have not signed with anybody and my understanding is that the situation with various ownerships going on, I am not sure who he has signed what with,” added Brown.

“But he is someone that we have had a conversation with, but we have not signed a piece of paper with anybody.”

Sergio Perez, McLaren

Sergio Perez, McLaren

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Next Formula 1 article
Verstappen joins Ricciardo in taking Renault's Spec C

Previous article

Verstappen joins Ricciardo in taking Renault's Spec C

Next article

Italian GP: Raikkonen beats Vettel, Hamilton to pole

Italian GP: Raikkonen beats Vettel, Hamilton to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sergio Perez Shop Now
Teams McLaren Shop Now , Force India , Racing Point Force India
Author Jonathan Noble
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

9h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store

McLaren

Shop Now
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.