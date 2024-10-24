All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Mexican GP

McLaren instigates right of review over Norris’s US GP penalty

McLaren will have to demonstrate it has discovered new and meaningful evidence if it is to get a hearing to determine if Norris’s penalty may be rescinded

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:

McLaren has instigated a right of review request into Lando Norris’s penalty in Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix – the first step in trying to get the sanction overturned.

Norris was hit with a five-second penalty for overtaking Red Bull’s Max Verstappen off the track as they duelled late in the race at Austin.

The right of review hearing will take place at 14:30 Mexico City time on Friday, ahead of this weekend’s race in the Mexican capital, where McLaren will have to show the FIA that there was new, significant and relevant evidence that had not been available at the time of the decision.

Such rights are enshrined in the FIA’s International Sporting Code, where Article 14.1.1 states that if “a significant and relevant new element is discovered which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned, the stewards who have given a ruling or, failing this, those designated by the FIA, may decide to re-examine their decision”.
Any of the parties involved in a stewards’ decision – plus the FIA – can instigate a right of review hearing, which in this case is what McLaren has done.
The Austin stewards will reconvene via video conference for the right of review hearing, which will take place in two parts – although the second will only go ahead if they determine there are grounds for the penalty decision to be reassessed.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

This right of review bears similarities to Mercedes’ attempt to get the FIA to examine if Verstappen broke F1’s then racing rules when battling Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Brazilian GP.
There, Mercedes argued that as the onboard camera from Verstappen’s car had been broadcasting backwards during the live event, with the forward-facing footage only available once the Red Bull had finished the race and been downloaded in parc ferme, the additional view of the incident created new, significant and relevant evidence that was not available when the stewards were making their original decision (in that case, not to even investigate Verstappen’s driving).
The same case occurred at Austin, with Verstappen’s live car feed only broadcasting backwards.
However, it is not yet clear if this is the new evidence that McLaren intends to submit in its right of review hearing on Friday.
Mercedes’ 2021 request was denied because the stewards determined that although the new footage was new evidence, it was not significant to make them consider continuing the review and examining whether a new decision to penalise Verstappen was needed.
If the stewards were to rescind Norris’s penalty in the second part of the right of review hearing, it would swap the results of the two 2024 title protagonists around in the Austin classification.
Norris would be reinstated to the third place he took going around Verstappen’s outside when they were both in the run-off at Austin’s Turn 12 and held to the flag – a contentious move that the stewards’ determined was what needed punishing, rather than Verstappen’s defence.
Read Also:
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella had originally said in the aftermath of the Austin race that "I don't think new and relevant evidence exists”, when questioned on whether his squad would seek to initiate a right-of-review process.
“Because the only evidence we have used so far to assess our interpretation, which is in disagreement with the stewards, is already available,” Stella continued.
“So, if you open up the right of review, I don't think it will ever be successful because you don't need new evidence, it is just a matter of interpretation."

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Verstappen says racing rules “overregulated” amid Norris US GP fight fallout
Next article Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

Formula 1
Mexican GP
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP
FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies

FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies

Formula 1
Mexican GP
FIA and Austin discussing Austria-style track limits solution to curb controversies
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Why the pressure is heavier on Williams to deliver in Albon's second F1 century
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris

Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Verstappen's only job is to beat me, not win races - Norris
Perez: "I know I've had a terrible season"

Perez: "I know I've had a terrible season"

Formula 1
Mexican GP
Perez: "I know I've had a terrible season"
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Latest news

F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash

F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 Mexico GP: Russell tops FP1 as Albon and Bearman crash
F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened

F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
F1 live: First Mexico GP practice as it happened
Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Mexico GP second practice is different to the rest of the F1 season
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

F1 Formula 1
Mexican GP
McLaren finally unleashes long-awaited floor upgrade at Mexico GP

Prime

Discover prime content
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jonathan Noble
Is the Red Bull bib controversy a storm on a 'tea-tray' or a brewing scandal?
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The challenge on Tsunoda's shoulders after Lawson's impressive F1 return
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
United States GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Will Piastri prove kingmaker or spoiler in Norris’s F1 title bid?
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global