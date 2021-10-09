Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’ Next / Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

By:

McLaren Formula 1 chief Andreas Seidl says the team’s pitwall will learn from its misjudgement over the risk and reward of keeping Lando Norris out on intermediates in Sochi.

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

After scoring his maiden F1 pole in qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix two weeks ago, Norris looked bound for his first win after controlling proceedings in the race until rain hit in the closing stages.

Mercedes brought Lewis Hamilton in to make the switch to intermediates as conditions worsened, but McLaren failed to bring Norris in after he requested to remain out on slick tyres.

The move ultimately backfired as the rain grew harder, causing Norris to slide off-track at one point before easing his car back to the pits. He dropped to seventh in the final classification while Hamilton won the race.

McLaren said after Russia that it would delve into what happened and why it did not overrule Norris and insist that he came in to the pits to make the change.

Speaking in Turkey, team principal Andreas Seidl explained that the risk-reward balance had already tipped unfavourably for the race win when the team opted not to bring Norris in one lap after Hamilton, and that doing so would have saved second place.

“What we didn’t get right as a team was that we should have instructed Lando to box the lap after Lewis,” Seidl said.

“Because at this point of time, with the information we had available, especially with seeing that the rain started again in the pit lane, the risk-reward ratio was not on the healthy side any more.

“That’s where we should have simply instructed Lando to box and lock in P2.

“I think everything else beforehand made sense, what we did, with the clear bias that obviously we wanted to win the race. That was pretty much 50/50, so that is the outcome of the analysis.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Norris was left downbeat in the immediate aftermath of the race after coming so close to a maiden victory, but made clear he would come back stronger from the defeat.

Seidl was heartened by the honest approach McLaren took to analysing where it went wrong in Russia, saying it could still take plenty of positives from the performance.

“What I liked was the approach of the team from Monday onwards,” Seidl said.

“After the initial disappointment has passed us, we did the same analysis as always, going into every single detail of what happened at the weekend, where we had a lot of positives as well, and simply tried to work out together with the drivers what we could have done better.

“For sure there have been things also in these last laps of the race, in terms of communication for example between the pit wall and Lando, and the other way around, where we can improve things.

“In the end, it will simply make us a better team moving forward from everything we learned in the last two weeks.”

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Previous article

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Next article

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
2
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

13 min
3
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

19 h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

16 h
5
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

2 d
Latest news
Live: Follow final Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1

Live: Follow final Turkish GP practice as it happens

5m
Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

13m
McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Formula 1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

51m
Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

1 h
Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP 00:30
Formula 1
21 h

Formula 1: Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP

Formula 1: Leclerc hopes Turkey track 01:06
Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021

Formula 1: Leclerc hopes Turkey track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests 00:46
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022 00:42
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally 01:05
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’ Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

F1 penalty leaves Sainz "a bit down" after seeing Ferrari pace in Turkey Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 penalty leaves Sainz "a bit down" after seeing Ferrari pace in Turkey

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

McLaren More from
McLaren
Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams Turkish GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Still track-dependent for McLaren to fight top teams

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins
Formula 1

The updates helping McLaren fight for F1 wins

Trending Today

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Turkish Grand Prix session timings and preview

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit
Esports Esports

How Monza highlights Automobilista 2’s strong suit

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
14 h
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
21 h
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
23 h
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Live: Follow final Turkish GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: Follow final Turkish GP practice as it happens

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Andretti closing in on deal to takeover Alfa Romeo F1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren vows to improve risk-reward judgement after Russia loss

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes: Overtaking in Turkey ‘tougher than we would like’

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.