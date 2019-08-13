Tech insight: The cars that put McLaren back on the F1 map
Aug 13, 2019, 6:46 PM
After the great Ayrton Senna left McLaren, the team hit a slump until the second half of the 1990s when Adrian Newey – now of Red Bull – designed its Formula 1 title challengers.
The 1997 car, the MP4/12, was the first to show signs of Newey’s trademark boundary-pushing when it came to the rulebook, and sent McLaren towards the front of the field once again. The MP4/13 which followed in 1998 was the car that delivered McLaren a first F1 drivers' title since 1991.
Autosport’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by Giorgio Piola to examine Newey’s cutting-edge McLaren machines of their time at the Woking factory.
|Formula 1
