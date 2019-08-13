Tech insight: The cars that put McLaren back on the F1 map

The 1997 car, the MP4/12, was the first to show signs of Newey’s trademark boundary-pushing when it came to the rulebook, and sent McLaren towards the front of the field once again. The MP4/13 which followed in 1998 was the car that delivered McLaren a first F1 drivers' title since 1991.

Autosport’s technical editor Jake Boxall-Legge is joined by Giorgio Piola to examine Newey’s cutting-edge McLaren machines of their time at the Woking factory.