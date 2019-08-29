McLaren gives F1 livery a "summer haircut"
McLaren has given the livery of its Formula 1 car a 'summer haircut' for the Belgian Grand Prix, with the team also running some new sponsor logos for the first time.
While most of the changes are just a tidying up of its orange, black and blue colours, the most notable difference is the rear wing becoming more black.
McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl told Motorsport.com about the changes: "We all went for a haircut in the summer break, and so did the car."
As well as tweaking the colours, McLaren is also running the logos of Belgian convenience chain Night and Day in deference to its normal British American Tobacco branding.
For races like Belgium where there are more strict tobacco advertising legislation, BAT has given over the space it has on the car to retail partners.
In Australia the team ran with 7-Eleven logos, in Canada it had Couchetard and in France it had Dufry.
Previous article
Haas names three candidates to partner Magnussen in 2020
Next article
Mercedes set to run upgraded engine at Spa
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Teams
|McLaren Shop Now
|Author
|Jonathan Noble
McLaren gives F1 livery a "summer haircut"
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
05:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
06:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
09:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
09:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets
|
31 OctTickets