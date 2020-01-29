Formula 1
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up

shares
comments
McLaren reveals footage of 2020 F1 car fire-up
By:
Jan 29, 2020, 4:55 PM

McLaren has completed a successful fire-up of its 2020 Formula 1 car at its Woking factory.

The Renault-powered MCL35 was successfully fired up in front of staff, including CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andreas Seidl, on Wednesday.

Footage, which deliberately did not reveal any details about the new F1 design, was posted on the team's Twitter account.

 

McLaren will launch its new car at its Woking factory on February 13, with its target for the season ahead being to close the gap to the top three teams.

This year will be the last with Renault engines, with McLaren have already concluded a long-term deal to switch to Mercedes customer power units from the start of 2021.

The team is sticking with drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, who both impressed during their first seasons with the team last year.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

