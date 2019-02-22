Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona

shares
comments
Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona
By:
55m ago

Three McLaren Formula 1 team members were treated and released after a fire in the team's garage in Barcelona on Friday.

Along with Racing Point and Williams, McLaren was doing some extra running on a filming day, including some laps in conjunction with a McLaren road car.

A statement from the team noted: "There was a small fire in the garage during the team's private filming day. The fire was quickly extinguished by the team, and circuit emergency services and medical teams attended immediately in support.

"Three team members were taken to the medical centre for treatment and were released shortly after."

The team has not released any more details of what occurred.

By coincidence, Barcelona was also the scene of the major fuel fire in the Williams garage shortly after Pastor Maldonado's victory in the 2012 Spanish GP.

That led the FIA to mandate the use of protective equipment and dry-break couplings for garage refuelling.

In a change to the Sporting Regulations for 2019, the FIA has insisted that the same precautions are now also in place for testing after observers noted that some team were not always following the race weekend procedures.

Next article
Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week

Previous article

Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week

Next article

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Red zone: trending stories

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona

54m ago
Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019 Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals Article
Formula 1

Pirelli data suggests Ferrari 0.5s ahead of rivals

Latest videos
How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes 15:18
Formula 1

How the 2019 rule changes have made things harder for Mercedes

19h ago
Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis 06:03
Formula 1

Mercedes v Ferrari v Red Bull: F1 2019 technical analysis

Feb 21, 2019

News in depth
Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019
Formula 1

Ricciardo believes following cars might be easier in 2019

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona
Formula 1

Three treated after McLaren garage fire in Barcelona

Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week
Formula 1

Barcelona test Day 4: F1 2019 technical images from first week

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.