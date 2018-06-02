Global
Gallery: McLaren updates F1 future concept, the X2

By: Fabien Gaillard, Rédacteur
02/06/2018 06:04
Slider List

McLaren has updated the look of its vision for the future of Formula 1, evolving its black MP4-X of 2015 into the papaya-liveried X2. Enjoy the photos...

McLaren X2 (2018)

McLaren X2 (2018)
1/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
2/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren X2 (2018)

McLaren X2 (2018)
3/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
4/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren X2 (2018)

McLaren X2 (2018)
5/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
6/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren X2 (2018)

McLaren X2 (2018)
7/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
8/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
9/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren X2 (2018)

McLaren X2 (2018)
10/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
11/12

Photo by: McLaren

McLaren MP4-X (2015)

McLaren MP4-X (2015)
12/12

Photo by: McLaren
