F1 tech review: How McLaren’s engine switch exposed own failings

McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes rear wing comparison 1 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren’s straked rear wing design, a concept first introduced by the team in 2017, was retained and latterly became the focus of other team’s desires (Mercedes and Ferrari’s iterations inset).

McLaren MCL32 Halo cockpit 2 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The halos that we saw various teams test throughout 2017 were simply a mock-up of the totally tied-in versions we saw this year, but at the post-season test in Abu Dhabi, McLaren offered us a sample of the aerodynamic appendages we’d likely see fixed to the safety structures this year. In fact, that triple element winglet used in the test was the same design used throughout the season.

McLaren MCL33 halo detail 3 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the triple-element winglet sat astride the halo, all elements of which wrap around the side of the structure to influence the airflow.

McLaren MCL33 steering wheel 4 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The 2018-specification steering wheel, with its various buttons and rotary switches that help the driver to monitor and control the power unit.

McLaren MCL33 front brake and wheel hub detail 5 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton McLaren continued to use a blown axle in 2018, as seen here as part of the brake assembly at the French GP. Airflow taken in by the large inlet is fed through the hollow axle and ejected out of the end of the stub axle to give an aerodynamic boost.

McLaren MCL33 sidepod detail 6 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the six vortex generators lined up atop the MCL33’s sidepod, McLaren the only team still pressing on with this design, whereas most of the field now use a variation of upstands and slats in this area.

McLaren MCL33 rear brake duct detail 7 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton An amazing shot of the level of detail that the designers go into when creating the winglets that are housed on the rear brake duct.

McLaren MCL33 8 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton A shot of the bargeboard area when it was at its most simplistic, during pre-season testing.

McLaren MCL33 rear 9 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A top-down overview of the MCL33’s rear end, note the offset upper wishbone arrangement which cleans up the area in an attempt to improve airflow.

McLaren MCL33 rear detail 10 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton McLaren trialled this simple, single-element T-Wing at the Chinese GP.

McLaren MCL33 aero detail 11 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the stacked axehead arrangement favoured at the Chinese GP

McLaren MCL33 deflector comparsion 12 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton McLaren ditched its sidepod airflow conditioners in Bahrain for the more trendy and forward-reaching deflectors.

McLaren MCL33 bargeboard detail 13 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton An overview of the bargeboard area at the Azerbaijan GP, note the spiked edge of the splitter, this was an area of the car that evolved several times throughout the season.

McLaren MCL33 front wing Spanish GP 14 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The team hoped a delivery of new parts at the Spanish GP would help to improve its chances during the rest of the season. The centrepiece of this collection was the team’s new nosecone, which features numerous elements seen elsewhere up and down the grid along with some of their own design cues. (1 & 2) Airflow collected by the inlets in the snout of the nose (see next slide) is ejected from these outlets, driving flow beneath the ‘cape’ (5) which we’ve already seen employed by Mercedes and Williams. The cape is draped low below the nose and so a central diverter (3) was used by the team to bridge that gap and help guide the flow between the surfaces. Meanwhile, flanking the nosecone are two panels that look to help align the flow around the structure.

McLaren MCL33 front wing Spanish GP 15 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The forward view of the nose shows how the triple inlet arrangement in the snout drives airflow through to the cape, in what be considered a hybrid version of the designs used by both Red Bull and Sauber.

McLaren MCL33 front suspension detail 16 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton A close up of the new stalks that carry the cameras.

McLaren MCL33 front suspension and aero detail with aero paint 17 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton Gathering up the airflow from the new ‘cape’ solution and repurposing it was this tidy set of turning vanes.

McLaren MCL33 sidepod deflectors 18 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton The team added this vertical flow diverter into their sidepod deflector mix too, as it looked to improve flow around the sidepod and protect it from the wake created by the front tyre.

McLaren MCL33 floor comparison 19 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton As part of the cache of parts that we uncovered in this update the floor ahead of the rear tyre was altered to better maximise the regulations, with a large fully-enclosed hole taking the place of the upstand previously located there (inset).

McLaren MCL33 diffuser comparison 20 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton Meanwhile, at the rear of the car, the team made alterations to the diffusers central transition from the plank and the shape and number of the Gurney-style flaps that live above it and wrap around the crash structure.

McLaren MCL33 front wing Monaco GP 21 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren introduced a revised specification front wing for the Monaco GP, complete with new a squarer profile for the main cascade (1), whilst the designers merged the uppermost endplate canard with the rearmost section of endplate.

McLaren MCL33 front wing Austrian GP 22 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A test wing arrived at the Austrian GP and while unraced perhaps indicated some of the areas that the team believed they were struggling with. The test item had an enlarged arched footplate (blue arrow), a much shallower leading edge to the main plane, much like we’ll see due to the rule changes in 2019 (highlighted in yellow) and the lowermost of the flap-stack's elements was upturned (much like we’ve seen Red Bull do in the past) in order to change the vortex shed at the surface juncture below.

McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on halo 23 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton At the British GP the team chose to remove their triple-element winglet from atop the halo and get a baseline for performance without it, as they sprayed flo-viz paint across the surface.

McLaren MCL33 front brake duct with aero paint 24 / 33 Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images Meanwhile, the front brake duct received a similar level of treatment, as the team looked to establish how flow moved around the large inlet.

McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on sidepod and floor 25 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images The team painted both the floor and the sidepod bodywork at the in-season test at Hungary as it tried to isolate areas of concern and get a clearer visual picture of these issues.

McLaren MCL33 floor with aero paint 26 / 33 Photo by: Rubio / Sutton Images The team did further investigation work at the Belgian GP, swapping out different floors for back-to-back comparisons. This floor and associated bargeboard paraphernalia was sprayed with flo-viz to give visual clues as to why they may not be working as anticipated.

McLaren MCL33 side 27 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Giorgio was able to capture this close-up of McLaren’s sidepod deflector solution at the Russian GP. The three-element device looks to improve flow around the sidepods, while also deflecting the wake generated by the front tyre.

McLaren MCL33 vs MCL32 rear wing endplates 28 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola McLaren introduced a simplified rear wing endplate at the Russian GP, as the team made not only an effort to reduce some of the drag created by the car but also get themselves at a baseline for 2019, when the straked-style endplates will be outlawed.

McLaren MCL33 front wing with camera 29 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola It mounted these additional sensors on the outboard section of the wing at the Russian GP – as analysis work for this year and as part of their preparatory work for 2019.

McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on front suspension 30 / 33 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images McLaren completed a number of aerodynamic tests at the Japanese GP, spraying areas of the car with flo-viz paint in order that the information can be fed back to the factory in the hopes it could be used by their designers to improve its simulation tools.

McLaren MCL33 with aero paint on rear wing 31 / 33 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Another of the flo-viz tests, this time at the rear of the car as the team looked to get a baseline from their strake-less endplates.

McLaren MCL33 nose, United States GP 32 / 33 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The aggressive nose solution was supposed to be the centrepiece in a conveyor belt of parts that would come through following its introduction at the Spanish GP. However, when performance targets weren’t met the updates that were supposed to follow were either shelved or drastically reduced in scale. At the USGP the team arrived with a new iteration of the nose, devoid of the panels that flanked it, hoping this would improve flow consistency around the appendage.