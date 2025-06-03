McLaren drivers poke fun as they avoid discussing Max Verstappen's Spanish GP penalty
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were quizzed on Max Verstappen's Spanish GP penalty after the race in Barcelona
Pole sitter Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL39, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB21
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images via Getty Images
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri danced around the subject of Max Verstappen's penalty following the Spanish Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver was handed a 10-second penalty following a collision with Mercedes' George Russell. It was a hot topic following the race, but also one that the majority of drivers tried their best to avoid discussing with the media. While speaking to Sky Sports F1 after his Spanish campaign, Norris took the opportunity to poke fun at Russell.
"Was that you and Max together? I can't believe you turned on him like that. That was crazy," Norris joked sarcastically.
After being asked about his experience duelling with the four-time champion, Norris joked that "George should have got a penalty. It's clear."
"My race was very good today, and the team had a great one-two," he added, moving on from the question. "I was happy with my pace - just too difficult to follow around a track like this."
Continuing the questioning, Sky Sports F1 reporter Rachel Brookes pushed for Norris' thoughts on the penalty, but he shot her down once again.
Lando Norris, McLaren, Carlos Sainz, Williams, Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
The post-race press conference unsurprisingly brought on more questions - questions that the Papaya drivers dodged once again.
"Oscar told me he had some interesting opinions on it, so I’m going to pass straight over to him," Norris said with a smile.
Piastri responded, "Team-mates – with you… so fun! In all honesty, I don’t fully get the context of what happened. It looked a bit strange. Like, I thought he was giving the position back… So I don’t really get what happened there.
"I don’t know if it was a misunderstanding, whether he didn’t brake… I don’t really know. I think I need a bit more context on what happened, but obviously it was not exactly a small touch. I don’t have that much more, but it obviously didn’t look great."
Norris was once again asked for his thoughts. Adopting a more serious tone compared to his earlier jesting, the driver was still keen to separate himself from the incident.
"It’s not what he said earlier, but - yeah, again, I don’t know what happened," the McLaren driver asserted. "I’ve not heard what Max has said, and I’ve not heard what George said, so I don’t think it’s something for me to comment on for now."
Share Or Save This Story
A "party mode" in Mercedes F1 engine? Lando Norris rebuffs Lewis Hamilton's theory
Lando Norris to join Lewis Hamilton with waxwork at Madame Tussauds London
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show
Eight shock Formula 1 team principal changes
"We're going to win races" - Zak Brown calls for McLaren to regroup after tough start to F1 2026
How Fernando Alonso’s terrifying 2016 Australian GP crash broke down barriers
Latest news
Tyler Reddick and 23XI on a 'dream run' to start NASCAR season
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Darlington I
Official race results: NASCAR Cup 2026 Darlington I
Tyler Reddick fights through adversity to win Darlington Cup race
What the FIA could tweak in F1’s 2026 rules – and what it can’t
From ramped up F1 techno trickery to an old-school flashing oil light
‘Piedi per terra’ – the serious message behind Toto Wolff’s joke with Italian media
Top 10 great lost F1 wins
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments