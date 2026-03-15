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Formula 1 Chinese GP

McLaren drivers explain what led to double DNS at F1 Chinese GP

McLaren suffered its first double ‘did not start’ in two decades at Shanghai

Ben Vinel Oleg Karpov
Edited:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Technical issues took both McLaren cars out of Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix before it even started, to Lando Norris’ and Oscar Piastri’s dismay.

Struck by an electronics issue, reigning world champion Norris failed to make it out of the garage for the Shanghai race, while team-mate Piastri had to be wheeled back into the pitlane from the grid, because of what the Australian described as “an electrical issue on the power unit”.

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“I don't know how long it's been going on for, honestly,” Norris commented when asked to describe the timeline of events. “Sometimes it's better just to leave them to crack on with things, but I found out probably 20 minutes before I was meant to go out the garage. But I think they've been working at things for a little while already. Some electrical issue with the power unit, and therefore can't even start it.

“So, yeah, a shame. My first non-start in F1, which is sad. And even worse, that it's a double do-not-start with Oscar as well. So, yeah, not the best day for us.”

Norris still climbed aboard the car, leading to speculation he might actually be able to partake in the race.

“They were trying to [fix the car], so you never knew,” he explained. “We even stayed in for the first couple of laps, just in case there was a red or something, and luck turned our way. But it didn't, it was just, we'd rather be ready to go in case something magically appeared and started working. But not today.”

Lando Norris, McLaren

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Piastri’s issue manifested at the worst possible time. “It was all fine on the way to the grid,” he revealed. “I think similar, an electrical issue on the power unit, which I think was the same for Lando, but it's not the same electrical issue. So, yeah, that is obviously disappointing, but it is what it is.”

This is a second consecutive DNS for Piastri, who crashed on his way to the Albert Park grid last weekend – home heartbreak for the Melburnian, who was more philosophical this time around.

“It's been a while since I've watched two grands prix on TV,” he commented. “Obviously, you know, this one is a bit different. You know, last week was pretty rough to take.

This one… unfortunately, these kinds of things happen in racing at times, and especially at the beginning of a new regulation, it's probably not a huge surprise. So, yeah, just a shame that it's happened to both cars at the same time.”

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Norris may have had a smile on his face in the media pen, but it was a bitter one.

“I mean, I'm just disappointed, that's all,” he said. “I'm disappointed I didn't get to go and do my job today. I'm frustrated for the whole team, it's not just me. Of course, I love the mechanics, everyone puts a lot of work into things, and it's just a complicated bit of kit. There's a lot of new things, and of course some new issues that we're still finding out at times.

“For everyone in the garage, they're disappointed. We couldn't get the car out on track today, and they'll work hard to try and fix it.”

The only previous time both McLarens failed to start the race was the 2005 United States Grand Prix, when Kimi Raikkonen and Juan Pablo Montoya retired at the end of the formation lap alongside all other Michelin runners, due to concerns about their tyres’ durability on the banked Indianapolis track.

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc and Carmen Montero Mundt walk in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Felix Lee looks on in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Muni He walks in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of Haas F1

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
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