Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me

Motorsport.com's Prime content

Formula 1 Analysis

McLaren's decade of misjudgements

0 shares
McLaren's decade of misjudgements
Get alerts
By: Gary Anderson, F1 technical expert
22/05/2018 11:33

McLaren's lacklustre start to 2018 is making very clear that its problems went way beyond Honda. A look back at the last decade shows a litany of wrong directions that have left it in its current state.

During the Honda years, everyone at McLaren seemed to believe that all of its problems were down to the engine and that once it had changed to Renault things would be different.

But it was clear from 2015-17 that there were also problems on the chassis side, and now the engine change has been made, it's become very obvious some shortcomings remain.

Join PRIME and take advantage of member benefits:

  • Custom news feed based on your favorite series
  • Ad-free environment
  • Higher resolution photos
  • Access to the Giorgio Piola archive
  • Best of F1 Racing
  • Best of GP Gazette

Unlock the benefits of PRIME

and enjoy the full range of features offered by your favorite motorsport news site.

Subscribe to Motorsport.com PRIME
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Article type Analysis
Topic Motorsport.com's Prime content
0 shares

Prime content

Robert Kubica answers your questions News Prime
Formula 1

Robert Kubica answers your questions

Why Monaco is still F1's most vital race News Prime
Formula 1

Why Monaco is still F1's most vital race

The Formula 1 championship Alonso is winning News Prime
Formula 1

The Formula 1 championship Alonso is winning

The deal that could turn F1 inside out News Prime
Formula 1

The deal that could turn F1 inside out

The rivalry that will define IndyCar's next decade News Prime
IndyCar

The rivalry that will define IndyCar's next decade

To the Formula 1 main page