McLaren's decade of misjudgements

McLaren's lacklustre start to 2018 is making very clear that its problems went way beyond Honda. A look back at the last decade shows a litany of wrong directions that have left it in its current state.

During the Honda years, everyone at McLaren seemed to believe that all of its problems were down to the engine and that once it had changed to Renault things would be different.

But it was clear from 2015-17 that there were also problems on the chassis side, and now the engine change has been made, it's become very obvious some shortcomings remain.