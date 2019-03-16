McLaren extends Coca-Cola deal through 2019

At the 2018 United States Grand Prix, Coca-Cola logos appeared on a Formula 1 car for the first time with McLaren as the soft drinks company evaluated a bigger involvement with the sport.

While there had been no further communication over the winter about the deal running into this year, McLaren announced on the eve of the Australian Grand Prix that the partnership had been extended.

Coca-Cola will use multiple brands across its drink categories throughout the season, as well as using F1 for promotions both online and at events.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “I’m proud that Coca-Cola, one of the most recognised consumer brands and supporters of sports fans in the world, has chosen to extend its partnership with our Formula 1 team.

“There was a positive reaction to our 2018 debut as partners on the Formula 1 track and I’m looking forward to us exploring the full potential of this partnership over the coming season.”

Ricardo Fort, Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Partnerships, Coca-Cola, added: “We are excited to extend and expand our relationship with McLaren for the 2019 racing season. Sponsoring McLaren will allow us to create unique consumer experiences around the world.”