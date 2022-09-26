Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue Next / Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1 News

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

McLaren says it needs a "big step" with its 2023 Formula 1 car this winter, as it cannot go through another year of playing catch up during the campaign.

Jonathan Noble
By:
McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Listen to this article

The Woking-based outfit has been left on the backfoot through much of 2022 after brake problems wrecked its final test and left it near the tail end for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team did recover quite well but has admitted that getting on top of those problems diverted resources away from other key performance areas, and it has had to work extra hard to not lose too much ground against main rival Alpine.

With teams now beginning to focus on their 2023 challengers, McLaren is aware that it must not find itself in the same situation next season – so needs to ensure it has a much stronger platform to start the year with.

So while F1's technical regulations are staying pretty stable, beyond changes to the floor, McLaren accepts that it may need to make wider sweeping tweaks than others.

Asked by Motorsport.com about if the current MCL36 concept will be carried over or the team will keep things similar, team boss Andreas Seidl said: "I think it's a mix.

"With the technical regulations staying pretty much the same as well, it's pretty clear it will not be a total revolution.

"But, at the same time, acknowledging that the teams in front are running more than a second quicker, it's also clear that we are aiming for big steps in terms of development."

McLaren technical director James Key has no doubts in order to enjoy a successful season in F1 starting the year with a good car is vital, because trying to attack when you are behind expends too much resource.

"I think the standards that we've seen within the top three teams show what you've got to be able to achieve," he told the McLaren website, reflecting on the upgrade philosophy.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"If you start the season with a competitive car, you can adapt your development plans from there and do less than what we have done, whilst being more focused on the areas that you feel will be the most prolific.

"That's where we want to be next year, as we wouldn't be able to maintain this aggressive level of development because it's full on. We can learn a lot from this year, and the team have done a great job to achieve what they have."

While the team is focused on a big step for 2023, it is still planning to bring some further refinements to its 2022 car before the end of the year.

Key added: "With regards to the actual packages of updates we've done, it has been an aggressive approach.

"For each development step, we have done a lot of work on them, and they last for a duration of five or six races, and each package has then worked as planned, producing several tenths of performance each step, so we're happy with that.

"We've got another new package to come, which we are working on now, and then there will be a few minor ones to follow in the remaining races. I would say that we've brought a lot to the track and we've gotten what we wanted from it."

Read Also:

 

shares
comments

Related video

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Previous article

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Next article

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate
Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime
Formula 1

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

Latest news

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 has held back on "unfair" early sustainable fuel switch

Formula 1 has nailed its flag to the mast in mapping out a long-term future revolving around hybrid engines running on fully sustainable fuels.

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren chases "big step" for F1 2023 car to avoid recovery repeat

McLaren says it needs a "big step" with its 2023 Formula 1 car this winter, as it cannot go through another year of playing catch up during the campaign.

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why a good night's sleep is not just a Singapore GP issue

As Formula 1 returns to Singapore this week, the focus for everyone working in the sport will be on sleep, and how to get enough.

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Only Hamilton has done a better job as Alonso’s F1 teammate

Esteban Ocon thinks it ‘strange’ that not everyone appreciates the speed and results he has shown in Formula 1 – especially considering he is up against Fernando Alonso.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era Prime

How its faltering first turbo car advanced a Williams-Honda glory era

Stuart Codling charts the development of the Williams FW09, the ugly duckling that heralded the start of the title-winning Williams-Honda partnership

Formula 1
Sep 25, 2022
The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared Prime

The Moss-Ferrari farce that current F1 drivers are thankfully spared

Recent moves within the driver market have reminded Maurce Hamilton of a time when contracts weren’t worth the paper they weren’t written on…

Formula 1
Sep 24, 2022
The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination Prime

The seven factors powering Verstappen's 2022 F1 domination

After a tooth and nail and, at times, toxic Formula 1 world championship scrap last year, Max Verstappen's march to a second consecutive title has been the exact opposite. But has he really changed in 2022? Here's a dive into what factors have played a crucial role, both inside the Verstappen camp and elsewhere, in the Dutch driver's domination.

Formula 1
Sep 23, 2022
The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight Prime

The time lag of ideas that offers intrigue over F1's future fight

The pecking order in 2022's Formula 1 season may look pretty static as the season draws to a close, but the unique nature of the cost cap means that preparation for next season takes precedence. New developments are being pushed back to 2023, which could mask the technical development war ongoing...

Formula 1
Sep 22, 2022
The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall Prime

The surprise biggest indicator of Ferrari's 2022 F1 points downfall

Looking back to the early races of 2022 and Ferrari’s challenge to Red Bull and Max Verstappen was going better than many expected. But it has lost so much ground a surprise rival can even pip Charles Leclerc to runner-up in the standings if given the chance

Formula 1
Sep 20, 2022
The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos Prime

The F1 podium-finisher that gave Jordan stability in a year of chaos

The Hart-powered Jordan 194 gave the team hope that the good times were just around the corner. Its 1994 steed wasn’t the start of a move up F1’s pecking order - even if the car did earn the Silverstone team a first pole position. But, as STUART CODLING explains, it did provide a platform for Jordan to become a manufacturer-supported squad.

Formula 1
Sep 18, 2022
BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track Prime

BRM V16: How F1's greatest sound has returned to the track

The first of three new BRM V16s is bringing the greatest-sounding engine to a new audience – and back to the race track - at the Goodwood Revival this weekend. Here is the story of the ambitious 1950 Formula 1 project's resurrection for historic competition

Formula 1
Sep 17, 2022
The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend Prime

The juggling act that makes up an F1 team principal’s weekend

Have you ever wondered what a Formula 1 team principal actually does at a grand prix? GP RACING followed Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack to open a window into the TP’s race weekend world…

Formula 1
Sep 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.