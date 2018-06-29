Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events
Formula 1 Breaking news

McLaren came close to social media gaffe

0 shares
McLaren came close to social media gaffe
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
29/06/2018 08:34

Stoffel Vandoorne's race engineer Tom Stallard has revealed how McLaren came within seconds of a hilarious social media gaffe earlier this week.

Stallard, who is also famously known as an Olympic silver medalist in rowing, says that a transcript of a comment he made as a preview to the Austrian Grand Prix got amusingly mis-typed.

In his Engineer's Lowdown for McLaren's Twitter feed, Stallard was running through the various corners at the Red Bull Ring and made reference to the dip in the last turn which he suggested was like a 'bomb hole'.

 

But a mistake in the captioning for the video meant it nearly came close to being published with a very different word – before being spotted by McLaren's social media team.

Writing on Twitter, Stallard said: "Probably shouldn't tweet this but there was a typo in the @McLarenF1 Engineers Lowdown video for the #AustrianGP. Spotted seconds before it was shared... I promise I said bomb hole. Bomb. Hole. "

 

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Teams McLaren
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Austrian GPFormula 1Austrian GPMore events