Subscribe
Formula 1
News

McLaren: 2022 French GP setback a catalyst for shock F1 turnaround

McLaren’s Zak Brown has revealed the trigger point for his Formula 1 team’s impressive Formula 1 turnaround last year was disappointing upgrades at the 2022 French Grand Prix.

Jonathan Noble
Author Jonathan Noble
Co-author Alex Kalinauckas
Updated
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

The Woking-based squad was one of the surprises of 2023, as a mid-season revamp of its MCL-60 helped catapult Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri near the front of the field as they regularly battled for podium finishes. 

The leap came off the back of a management overhaul from the previous winter, with Andrea Stella taking charge as team principal following the departure of Andreas Seidl to Sauber

But Brown, who helped oversee the changes at the top of McLaren, says the roots of the successful turnaround can be traced back to the previous season – and especially mid-season car improvements at Paul Ricard not delivering. 

For me, the big moment was the French Grand Prix [in 2022] when we were late with our upgrades and they were ineffective,” said Brown in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com.

The reaction from the leadership was not the reaction I would have expected. That was also at the same time when you start to develop [the following season's] car.  

So that was the big moment for me, and obviously we made the changes at the end of the year.  

I asked Andrea Stella to take a look at what is going on and he rang the bell saying: ‘let’s change this, change some people, hire some people,’ and that is when the development started ultimately.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36

McLaren’s changes at the 2022 French GP included a tweaked sidepod shape, revised floor design and alterations to the rear wing endplate and brake ducts. 

And while they did bring gains, Norris said at the time the improvements were: “not as much as what I would dream of. But I don't think we expected a lot of it.” 

Having been aware of the need for wider change, but knowing the time lag in seeing results pay off on track, Brown says that McLaren had headed into 2023 with a degree of optimism – even if it knew that it’s launch spec car was not as good as it wanted. 

We were confident but until you put it on the car and it works [you never know],” he explained. “I think what is good is we knew that we weren’t going to be strong immediately so I think it would’ve been a worse situation if we thought we were going to be strong and we weren’t, and we’d be scratching our heads. 

So what that told me was that we knew where we were. We just weren’t where we wanted to be,as opposed to putting stuff on the car and saying: 'This is going to be good', and then it is not. So, at least, our data has been accurate.

shares
comments
Previous article Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit
Next article Mercedes to evaluate Luminar laser tech for F1 safety car
Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Haas F1 technical director Resta leaves team

Haas F1 technical director Resta leaves team

Formula 1

Haas F1 technical director Resta leaves team Haas F1 technical director Resta leaves team

Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

Formula 1

Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles Why behind-the-curve Williams is only a positive for Vowles

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones

McLaren
More from
McLaren
The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

Formula 1

2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why? 2024 F1 driver race numbers: Who uses what number and why?

Norris: Smart thinking, not friendship, behind Verstappen F1 defence approach

Norris: Smart thinking, not friendship, behind Verstappen F1 defence approach

Formula 1

Norris: Smart thinking, not friendship, behind Verstappen F1 defence approach Norris: Smart thinking, not friendship, behind Verstappen F1 defence approach

Latest news

Jesse Krohn joins BMW M Team RLL’s GTP squad for 2024 season

Jesse Krohn joins BMW M Team RLL’s GTP squad for 2024 season

IMSA IMSA
The Roar Before The 24

Jesse Krohn joins BMW M Team RLL’s GTP squad for 2024 season Jesse Krohn joins BMW M Team RLL’s GTP squad for 2024 season

NASCAR reveals new short track/road course package for 2024

NASCAR reveals new short track/road course package for 2024

NAS NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals new short track/road course package for 2024 NASCAR reveals new short track/road course package for 2024

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

Indy IndyCar

Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments” Castroneves pays tribute to de Ferran: “We had a lot of good moments”

The F1 race strategy briefing that won an Award but never existed

The F1 race strategy briefing that won an Award but never existed

AAs Autosport Awards

The F1 race strategy briefing that won an Award but never existed The F1 race strategy briefing that won an Award but never existed

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit Why Russell’s frank admission on F1 driver adrenaline addiction is to his credit

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius The groundbreaking Brabham that gave F1 a preview of Murray's design genius

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance The aftermath of F1's biggest periods of dominance

The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe