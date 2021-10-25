Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub Next / Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Mazepin’s "painful" US GP not helped by headrest coming off

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Haas Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin says a "boring" and "painful" United States Grand Prix was not helped by his headrest coming off at one point.

Mazepin’s "painful" US GP not helped by headrest coming off

The Russian endured a challenging weekend at Austin, as he fell foul of track limits on numerous occasions and struggled for pace in the race before coming home last of the classified finishers.

But it emerged afterwards that Mazepin's hopes of doing anything of consequence on Sunday were dashed very early on after his headrest became dislodged on the opening lap, forcing an early pitstop.

Speaking about how his race was, Mazepin said: "Bad. My headrest came off on the first lap in Turn 2.

"It made the first lap very sketchy because I couldn't see anything in my mirrors. It added an unnecessary pitstop. So yeah, very lonely, boring and painful race, degrading like fuck."

Mazepin blamed his team for the headrest problem.

"I believe it's a human error," he explained. "It came off in Turn 2, and it's never done that in my racing career. So I imagine something was done differently for it to happen."

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Haas boss Gunther Steiner explained that the headrest problem had been caused by the locking pins not engaging when it was pushed back on during pre-race preparations on the grid.

"The guys told me that when they put it on on the grid, there are two pins in the back which were not engaged completely," he said.

"Because of that we didn't have to take the headrest off when he got in the pits, they just pushed it down and in.

"I don't know exactly [why] it didn't engage, but it came off and, because of safety reasons, the headrest is part of your protection here, we called him in immediately. Which again was difficult, because if the headrest is up, you cannot see the mirrors."

Read Also:

Steiner also said that Mazepin's miserable afternoon was also compounded by complaints his feet were getting hot, a phenomenon the team has battled with all season.

"He complained about the feet getting hot a few times," added Steiner. "It's happened a few times. We always tried to make it better, but it happens only to him.

"This is the same chassis as last year and we never had an issue with that. And also Mick [Schumacher]... I mean, I didn't ask specifically Mick, but he never complained about it - and for sure he would.

"So we need to look into why he gets hot. We need to do something, and maybe the next step is to do something on the boot. You know, you can do it both ways. But I mean, there was nothing broken or anything. And it isn't the first time that he complains about that one."

shares
comments

Related video

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub
Previous article

Brundle: Entourages need 'manners and respect' after MTS F1 snub
Next article

Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"

Ricciardo: F1 clash with Sainz was "rubbing racing"
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon United States GP
Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races United States GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes F1 suspension could bring "powerful" gain in final races

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime
Formula 1

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Nikita Mazepin More from
Nikita Mazepin
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton Turkish GP
Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy Russian GP
Formula 1

FIA not alarmed after Mazepin's latest controversy

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season
Formula 1

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 season

Latest news

Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Overtaking records in F1: most overtakes in a race, by a driver and more

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Ferrari "clearly quicker" after F1 power unit upgrade

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austin bumps were 'on the limit' for F1, says Ocon

Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: "Mercedes hasn't found issues with remaining F1 engines"

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle Prime

How Ferrari gained a new edge over McLaren in F1 2021 battle

Supremacy in the McLaren vs Ferrari fight over third place in the constructors’ championship has ebbed and flowed between the two teams so far in the 2021 Formula 1 season. But for several key reasons, right now it seems the advantage has swung decisively back to the Scuderia and McLaren knows it.

Formula 1
8 h
The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin Prime

The details that boosted Verstappen and held back Hamilton in Austin

As the 2021 Formula 1 title battle winds towards its climax, the United States GP added another thrilling act in the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen battle. Although Hamilton aced the start, Verstappen and Red Bull took the initiative with strategy and were richly rewarded, despite Mercedes' best efforts as the race went down to the wire

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
US Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

US Grand Prix Driver Ratings

On a baking hot afternoon in Texas, Formula 1 drivers were tested to their limits. As the pressure on the title contending squads reaches an ever-greater level of intensity, the foremost challengers again showed their class, but were outshone by a standout drive from the upper midfield

Formula 1
Oct 25, 2021
The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert Prime

The 10 greatest drives of lost legend Jo Siffert

It's 50 years since Jo Siffert was killed in his prime at Brands Hatch. The Swiss scored just two world championship wins in a Formula 1 career spent largely with privateer teams, but showed on numerous occasions in single-seaters and in sportscars with Porsche that he could beat any of the best drivers of his era given the right equipment.

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement Prime

Why a misunderstood Kimi Raikkonen will thrive in retirement

Three years on from Kimi Raikkonen's last Grand Prix victory at Austin, he is now six races away from ending the longest Formula 1 career in history. His friend and former Ice1 Racing rally team PR man Anthony Peacock explains why there’s nobody quite like the 2007 world champion and why F1 will miss him (but he won’t miss it).

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2021
How Verstappen has become F1 champion material Prime

How Verstappen has become F1 champion material

As Red Bull and Honda go all-out for victory in the Japanese engine manufacturer’s last season of its latest Formula 1 dalliance, Max Verstappen finds himself thrust into a compelling title fight with Lewis Hamilton. He told OLEG KARPOV about his evolution into a world championship contender and why Red Bull's no compromise ethos suits him down to the ground

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle Prime

Why long-run times should please Red Bull in Austin F1 battle

Mercedes has been on a roll of late in the ultra-tight fight to win the 2021 Formula 1 world championship. It started off well in practice at Austin for this weekend’s US Grand Prix, but Red Bull got closer as Friday unfolded and even seemed to find an edge in one critical area of what seems set to be set to be another close contest.

Formula 1
Oct 23, 2021
The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen Prime

The six critical factors that could hand F1 2021 glory to Hamilton or Verstappen

The 2021 Formula 1 title battle is finely poised with six races remaining, as just six points separate championship leader Max Verstappen from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. In such a closely-fought season, the outcome could hinge on several small factors playing the way of Red Bull or Mercedes

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.