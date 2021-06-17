Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Formula 1 News

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

By:

Nikita Mazepin says that Mick Schumacher cannot "expect to have it too easy" after a controversial last-lap move on his Haas Formula 1 teammate in Baku.

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

Haas F1 teammates Mazepin and Schumacher were involved in a last-lap drag race to the finish line at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix two weeks ago, with Schumacher snatching 13th place.

But Schumacher was left feeling upset after Mazepin swiped to the right at high-speed as he came to pass him nearing the finish line after the Russian driver ran out of battery on his car.

Haas said after the race that it had "cleared the air" between the two drivers, with Schumacher revealing that Mazepin had apologised after watching a video of the incident.

Mazepin said ahead of this weekend's French Grand Prix that he thought "there was no incident" as "both cars returned to the pits".

"I thought he would choose the inside line and he chose the outside line, and when I saw that he committed to it, I ducked out of it, because in the end we're not fighting for any points and the team's result is the priority," Mazepin said.

"I think we have a positive vibe, if I can call it like this, in the team, and it has been like that since day one and it continues to be so. We're both young drivers pushing the limits, you get to a point like this.

"But like I said in the beginning, as long as both cars are returning in one piece with each other, I feel that's fine with the team boss."

Asked about his apology to Schumacher, Mazepin said he believed talks within the team needed to remain private, adding that he said sorry that the German driver had felt upset about the incident.

"Our discussions that go on within the team I believe should stay within the team," Mazepin said.

"However, if it was already brought out, I would say that I apologised to him, as that's how he felt and he clearly was very upset.

"But I would just say that it's very important that he doesn't expect to have it too easy, and I'm never going to not block, for one reason or another. But I clearly just didn't expect him to be where he ended up being.

"If he felt the way he did, I said sorry, because that's what I think I should be doing. However, it wasn't for my particular doing."

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 walks the track

Mick Schumacher, Haas F1 walks the track

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Speaking about the incident, Schumacher said that he found it "confusing" for such an aggressive move to have been made, particularly by a teammate.

"If you come in such a tow, you have all what is left basically in terms of battery, and then you use everything and there's no stopping," Schumacher explained.

"The only way you stop somebody is by scaring him or pushing him into the wall, and obviously he tried to do that. I, in fairness, kept my foot down, so I got by him anyways, but still I think that it was unexpected from my side.

"I think that's why I had such a strong reaction to it afterwards. But as I said, and the team also mentioned, the air in that sense is all cleared up, and we're all on a fresh start for here."

The race stewards in Baku did not look at the incident, but Schumacher said he believed there would be stronger action taken if it happened again.

"I think that if it happens again, probably, there will be harsher consequences," Schumacher said.

"But also in that case, probably because it was an incident that happened between teammates, it's probably kept more internally than being outspoken and kind of dealt with, in that case, the race director or stewards.

"But as I said, I think that if it happens again, surely it will be addressed towards the stewards and the race director."

shares
comments
Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

Previous article

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

2h
2
NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

17h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

2h
4
Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

1d
5
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

1h
Latest news
Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

1h
Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Formula 1

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

2h
Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

2h
Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

2h
Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

2h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures 00:53
Formula 1
37m

Formula 1: Alpine says it is worrying if F1 teams were playing tricks with tyre pressures

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans 00:36
Formula 1
38m

Formula 1: Gasly says it's too early for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test 00:46
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Mercedes postpones Grosjean test

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024 00:39
Formula 1
5h

Formula 1: Ocon signs new Alpine F1 deal until 2024

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen 04:11
Formula 1
23h

20 years in Formula 1: Kimi Raikkonen

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction French GP
Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Mick Schumacher More from
Mick Schumacher
Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’ Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

Haas: Mazepin move on Schumacher at finish line a ‘misunderstanding’

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship
Formula 1

Schumacher: Vettel giving me lots of advice in good friendship

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture
Formula 1

Motorsport Images photographer wins award for Grosjean picture

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas is willing to sacrifice its 2021 F1 season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
6h
The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again Prime

The F1 figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future Prime

Why Alfa's boss is up to the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Prime

How Barnard's revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbon fibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Prime

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Wind tunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as Pat Symonds explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics.

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Prime

Why Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. Stuart Codling weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising.

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Prime

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Prime

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
Jun 10, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keelan Harvick gives 'Monster' Father's Day gift to his dad

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku tyre blowouts

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that new clampdown will stamp out

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push
Formula 1 Formula 1

The conflicts at the heart of F1's TV graphics push

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

What tyre pressure clampdown could mean for F1 title battle

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez wants talks with drivers over ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Latest news

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy"

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes makes "short-term fix" to 'magic button' after Baku

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas not letting Mercedes F1 future become a distraction

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.