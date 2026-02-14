"Maybe we’ll brake halfway down the straight” – Max Verstappen on F1’s 2026 “disaster”

A jaded Max Verstappen sarcastically suggested Formula 1 drivers might have to brake halfway down the Las Vegas Strip to harvest energy.

F1 introduced new power units for the 2026 season with an expanded electric element, meaning energy management is taking greater preponderance.

As a consequence, top speed can decrease at full throttle when cars run out of energy deployment; drivers are having to lift and coast ahead of braking zones – even in a qualifying setting – to harvest the aforementioned energy and deploy it early on the straights.

Lewis Hamilton pointed to 600 metres’ worth of lift-and-coast on the 4.657km Barcelona track; furthermore, harvesting tactics will, at times, involve downshifting on straights.

“You’re very energy-inefficient on the straights,” Verstappen confirmed on Thursday in Bahrain. “On this circuit it’s still manageable. But we’re also going to tracks where it will be a real disaster.

“Melbourne, Monza for example. Not Mexico, because of the thin air and heavy braking. But that long straight there as well. Spa will be bad. There are quite a few.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Maybe Las Vegas too, with that long straight,” the Red Bull driver added, referring to the nearly two-kilometre Strip portion, which used to be full throttle throughout. “Maybe we’ll have to brake halfway down the straight because we’ve run out of energy. I’m laughing about it now, but it really makes no sense.”

Asked by Motorsport if he discussed the issue with F1 and the FIA, Verstappen replied: “I think maybe they didn’t fully realise how bad it would be. But we’ll see.

“Like I said, this circuit is still manageable. When we go to Melbourne, you’ll really see how much you have to back off on the straights.”

Many drivers have expressed concern about the extent of energy management with the new machinery, albeit usually in a softer manner than Verstappen. Sergio Perez branded it “not ideal” while Liam Lawson was left speechless when asked how fun driving the new car was, but Lando Norris called it “a good, fun challenge” – though the McLaren driver also denied doing any lift-and-coast.