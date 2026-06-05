Max Verstappen's yacht joins Monaco GP marina as it fills with insane superyachts

As the Monaco Grand Prix weekend got underway with the first two practice sessions around the streets of Monte Carlo, Monaco's Port Hercule has filled up with several of the world's most luxurious super yachts.

Among the standout arrivals is Unleash The Lion, four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen's superyacht. Delivered by Italian builder Overmarine in 2025, the 33-metre Mangusta GranSport 33 can accommodate 12 guests alongside a dedicated crew of five.

Verstappen's yacht shares the waters with a number of other impressive vessels. Also in the marina is Breakthrough, a 118.8-metre Feadship fresh from being crowned Motor Yacht of the Year at the 2026 World Superyacht Awards. It's the world's very first hydrogen fuel-cell-powered superyacht.

Another yacht to grace Port Hercule during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is Kismet, a 122-metre motor yacht built by Lürssen, which was the winner of the 2025 Motor Yacht of the Year award. It features an Art Deco underwater cinema and a spa.

The 112-metre Renaissance, built by Spanish yard Freire, joins the impressive line-up, as well as Bernard Arnault’s 101.5-metre Feadship, Symphony, which boasts a glass-bottom pool and outdoor cinema, the 101.2-metre Attessa IV, Sir Philip Green's 90-metre Benetti Lionheart and Oceanco’s iconic black-hulled 81.3-metre Alfa Nero.

The Stella Maris yacht is also docked in Port Hercule, sporting a Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar and an Audi F1 car on its helipad and beach club deck.

On the theme of displaying cars on yachts, a McLaren Project: Endurance hypercar was seen arriving in Monte Carlo on the Lunasea superyacht.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend kicked off today with the first two practice sessions, and so far Ferrari has come out on top. Home hero Charles Leclerc went fastest in FP1, followed by his team-mate Lewis Hamilton in second, and the roles were then reversed in FP2 when the seven-time champion put in the fastest time.

Photos from Monaco GP - Friday