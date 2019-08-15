Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”
shares
comments
Aug 15, 2019, 3:56 PM
Max Verstappen has displayed stunning form in Formula 1 this year, but are his performances giving Red Bull – which needs four drivers for the two teams it owns – a headache?
Verstappen’s two wins, coupled to Pierre Gasly’s woes in the first half of the season in Red Bull Racing’s second car, means the team has become hugely reliant on Max for points. It will attempt to rectify this by swapping Gasly and Toro Rosso driver Alex Albon for the rest of 2019.
Edd Straw and Scott Mitchell join Glenn Freeman to examine the impact Verstappen has had on Red Bull's pool of drivers, why he is the "worst teammate on the grid" to have currently, and how the battle for the second seat at the main team for 2020 is shaping up in light of its recent driver change.
From the editor, also read:
Next article
Previous article
FIA to police tyre pressures with standard monitors
Next article
How Alfa, Mercedes and Haas have innovated
Load comments
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Drivers
|Max Verstappen Shop Now , Pierre Gasly
|Teams
|Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Debate: How Verstappen has become F1’s “worst teammate”
shares
comments
Race hub
29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 30 Aug
|
10:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 30 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 31 Aug
|
11:00
12:00
|
|Q1
|Sat 31 Aug
|
14:00
15:00
|
|Race
|Sun 1 Sep
|
14:10
15:10
|
Trending
Schedule
Formula 1
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Tickets
Powered by
Powered by
|
29 AugTickets
|
5 SepTickets
|
19 SepTickets
|
26 SepTickets
|
10 OctTickets
|
24 OctTickets