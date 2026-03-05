Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen: Too late to change "complicated" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen: Too late to change "complicated" F1 2026 regulations

Lando Norris: 'McLaren won't be on the back foot' at the start of F1 2026

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris: 'McLaren won't be on the back foot' at the start of F1 2026

F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

“He’s just super excited”: Charles Leclerc plays down Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari reset

Formula 1
Australian GP
“He’s just super excited”: Charles Leclerc plays down Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari reset

Esteban Ocon claims overtakes look "quite difficult on paper" as he points to minimal gains

Formula 1
Australian GP
Esteban Ocon claims overtakes look "quite difficult on paper" as he points to minimal gains

Lewis Hamilton: F1 2025 version of myself has "gone"

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton: F1 2025 version of myself has "gone"

Valtteri Bottas pokes fun at Aston Martin as Adrian Newey admits Australian GP limits

Formula 1
Australian GP
Valtteri Bottas pokes fun at Aston Martin as Adrian Newey admits Australian GP limits

Just 25 laps in Melbourne? The key questions behind Aston Martin and Honda’s F1 crisis

Formula 1
Australian GP
Just 25 laps in Melbourne? The key questions behind Aston Martin and Honda’s F1 crisis
Formula 1 Australian GP

Max Verstappen: Too late to change "complicated" F1 2026 regulations

Carlos Sainz has called for F1 to be prepared to make any changes to its 2026 regulations mid-season, but Verstappen reckons that isn't possible

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

Max Verstappen reckons it’s too late to make tweaks to the 2026 Formula 1 regulations despite Carlos Sainz calling for the FIA to listen to feedback and be fluid with any changes.

This year, F1 is debuting what’s arguably its biggest regulation overhaul in history with changes to both the chassis and power unit, the latter of which is the biggest point of contention. 

That’s because it’s now more reliant on electrical energy with a near-50:50 split against the internal combustion engine, meaning that battery management will play a greater role in races - leading to drivers potentially downshifting on straights. 

So it obviously goes against any techniques they have previously utilised and this has split the grid: Lando Norris called it “a lot of fun”, whereas Verstappen claimed it’s “anti-racing” and like “Formula E on steroids”

The four-time world champion has been the biggest critic of these regulations, amid worries that they could be too complicated for the average Joe watching. But, it might also excite the fans given the races are expected to be more chaotic with drivers “yo-yoing” for position.

It was, nonetheless, put to the grid ahead of this weekend’s Melbourne season opener and Sainz said: “It could go both ways. That's why evaluating and trying to predict how it will be on TV before it even happens, I think it's not worth it.

“Let's see, whatever rules we've come up with for this year, let's put them on track and then evaluate. The only thing I've told Stefano [Domenicali, F1 CEO] and the FIA is that we need to be open-minded if the first race is, or the first two or three races is, because China will be different and Japan will be different again.

“Give it maybe two or three examples, and then if clearly there's something off, something wrong, I hope we are able to change.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Sainz’s comment was subsequently put to Verstappen, who downplayed the chance of any changes occurring as the new ruleset was years in the making and is due to continue until at least 2030. 

“We're a bit late with that,” said the Red Bull star. “The amount of money that has been invested into these regulations, it will be around for a while. You could have seen this coming. That suddenly now things are raised, it's a bit late.”

But one change that has been mooted is increasing super clipping - when cars harvest despite at full throttle - from 250kW to 350kW to prevent drivers being forced into too many “unnatural things” regarding energy management, such as lift and coast.

Yet Verstappen, again, is unsure if this’ll improve the regulations due to how circuit characteristics will be more influential this year with some tracks easier to harvest on than others. 

“I don't know,” said the Dutchman. “It also just depends a lot on the track layout as well. You can reduce the power, but then of course you also go slower in lap times.

“So I'm not sure. It's a difficult subject to actually say this is the best thing with what we have at the moment. I guess that's why they also just want to see how it goes here in the first place, but it's all pretty complicated.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Lando Norris: 'McLaren won't be on the back foot' at the start of F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Ed Hardy

F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

Lewis Hamilton: F1 2025 version of myself has "gone"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton: F1 2025 version of myself has "gone"

Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Five things to look out for at F1’s Australian GP
More from
Carlos Sainz

"Class act" Carlos Sainz showered with praise after "feel good" Williams F1 fan moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
"Class act" Carlos Sainz showered with praise after "feel good" Williams F1 fan moment

Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz asks FIA and FOM to stay flexible on new F1 rules after Bahrain testing

Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Carlos Sainz meets fan behind his 'lucky' Sparkles sticker in heartwarming Williams video

Latest news

Max Verstappen: Too late to change "complicated" F1 2026 regulations

Formula 1
Australian GP
Max Verstappen: Too late to change "complicated" F1 2026 regulations

Lando Norris: 'McLaren won't be on the back foot' at the start of F1 2026

Formula 1
Australian GP
Lando Norris: 'McLaren won't be on the back foot' at the start of F1 2026

F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

Formula 1
Australian GP
F1 drivers place trust in the championship and FIA amid Iran-US conflict

“He’s just super excited”: Charles Leclerc plays down Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari reset

Formula 1
Australian GP
“He’s just super excited”: Charles Leclerc plays down Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari reset

Feature

Discover prime content

Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

Formula 1
Australian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Celebrating 20 years of F1's knockout qualifying system

The non-championship F1 champions

Formula 1
By Chris Ellard
The non-championship F1 champions

Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
By Ronald Vording
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?

Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
View more