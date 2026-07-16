Max Verstappen signs McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck

Max Verstappen has signed McLaren junior driver Dries van Langendonck to his racing team, marking the first move by the four-time Formula 1 world champion into driver development.

The Red Bull driver’s Verstappen Racing squad will provide “additional support and guidance” to van Langendonck as he progresses through the junior ranks.

The 15-year-old joined McLaren’s driver development programme in July 2024 fresh from sealing the 2023 World Junior Karting title.

Having made the step into single-seater racing at the end of last year, taking pole and victory on his maiden weekend in the British Formula 4 championship, the Belgian-born teenager is competing in the series full-time in 2026. Van Langendonck currently leads the British F4 standings fresh from a double victory at Zandvoort.

“I am impressed by the steep progress that Dries has made during his career and the talent he has shown both in karting and in his first steps in open formula racing,” Verstappen said.

“After getting to know Dries and his family, I’m convinced that all the signs for becoming a great future driver are there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Therefore, my management team and I will, with the simulator support of Verstappen Racing Pro Simulation, assist Dries to reach the ultimate goal of Formula 1.”

Having set up his own GT and sim racing team, this move is Verstappen’s first in junior driver management as he continues to build his interests outside of racing in F1.

“Verstappen Racing provides the support to take me to the next level in my career and marks an important step on my path to Formula 1 as the ultimate goal,” van Langendonck said.

“To be able to learn from such an experienced driver as Max and to have the support of his professional management team, alongside that of McLaren Racing, is really amazing. I am very thankful. I will keep pushing to maximise my performances while doing what I like best: racing.”

The agreement also provides a connection between Verstappen Racing and McLaren, with van Langendonck set to remain part of the McLaren junior programme. Rumours recently surfaced linking Verstappen to the Woking-based F1 team, but talks were believed to be focused on both parties understanding their options rather than a serious move for the Dutch driver.

But with Verstappen still yet to commit his future to Red Bull amid his frustration at the new generation of F1 cars, the news has sparked fresh intrigue between the Dutch driver and McLaren.