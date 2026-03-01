Max Verstappen's road to F1 2026: In pictures

Max Verstappen entered Formula 1 as the youngest driver in history and wasted no time into becoming one of the world championship’s defining drivers. After debuting at 17 with Toro Rosso, he stunned the paddock by winning on his first appearance for Red Bull in 2016.

As F1 approaches a major regulation reset in 2026, Verstappen’s blend of experience, precision and competitive instinct positions him firmly among the sport’s leading contenders once again. Here’s how his record-setting career unfolded.

Born into racing

Max Verstappen, CRG, Jos Verstappen

Year: 1997

Born on 30 September 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium, Max Verstappen grew up immersed in motorsport. Racing shaped his early years and set the foundation for a rapid rise through the ranks. Both his mother Sophie Kumpen and father Jos Verstappen supported his interest in the sport.

World and European karting champion

Max Verstappen, CRG Photo by: Sutton Images via Getty Images

Years: 2010-2013

Verstappen began karting at just four years old, with his talents recognized early. After progressing through national and international categories, Verstappen went on to win a world and two European karting titles in 2013. This confirmed him as one of the most promising young drivers in the sport.

Junior single-seater breakthrough

Max Verstappen, Toro Rosso STR9 Renault Photo by: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Year: 2014

After stepping up to single-seater racing, Verstappen immediately impressed. His performances accelerated conversations about an F1 future. Also in 2014? Third overall in European F3, a Masters of F3 win at Zandvoort, and securing a place with Red Bull’s driver programme.

F1 debut – youngest in history

The drivers' end of season group photograph Photo by: Sutton Images via Getty Images

Year: 2015

At 17 years and 166 days, Verstappen became the youngest driver ever to start an F1 race at the Australian Grand Prix with Toro Rosso. His debut marked a new era of youth in F1.

Superlicence rules revised

Max Verstappen, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR10 Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Year: 2015

Verstappen’s unprecedented arrival prompted the FIA to tighten its super licence regulations. His entry into F1 directly influenced the sport’s eligibility standards for young drivers – this was recently brought into focus with Kimi Antonelli’s arrival at Mercedes.

Establishing himself at Toro Rosso

Max Verstappen, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR10 Photo by: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Year: 2015

Throughout his rookie season, Verstappen showcased bold overtaking and strong racecraft. His performances quickly elevated him from prospect to headline-maker.

Promotion to Red Bull

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Dan Istitene / Getty Images

Year: 2016

Five races into the 2016 season, Red Bull promoted Verstappen to its senior team. The move signalled long-term belief in his potential as a future world champion.

First grand prix victory

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing, Team Principal Christian Horner Photo by: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Year: 2016

Verstappen won the Spanish Grand Prix on his Red Bull debut. At 18 years, 226 days, he became the youngest race winner in F1 history.

Brazil wet-weather masterclass

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB12 Photo by: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Year: 2016

Starting 16th, Verstappen surged through the field in torrential rain to finish on the podium. His control and bravery stood out even among seasoned champions. It remains one of F1’s great wet-weather drives.

Becoming a frontrunning force

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Xavier Bonilla / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Years: 2016–2018

Across the next few seasons at Red Bull, Verstappen developed into a consistent race winner and podium finisher. His aggressive style evolved into sharper race management.

Austria redemption

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Year: 2018

After a difficult first half of 2018, Verstappen delivered a breakthrough win at the Red Bull Ring. Thousands of Dutch fans filled the grandstands in orange. He ended the year fourth in the standings.

First pole position

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images

Year: 2019

Verstappen secured his first career pole position in Hungary. It marked another milestone in his development before he finished the season third overall with three victories.

First Honda win since 2006

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Charles Coates Via Getty Images

Year: 2019

Verstappen delivered Honda’s first F1 victory since 2006. The Spielberg win only strengthened Red Bull’s partnership with Honda.

Emerging title contender

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Years: 2019–2020

As Red Bull strengthened, Verstappen increasingly positioned himself as a championship challenger. He regularly fought at the front and delivered key victories against drivers in arguably superior machinery.

Title duel begins

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Year: 2021

For the first time, Verstappen fought for the world championship across a full season. He and Lewis Hamilton traded wins and collisions. The battle would go to the final lap of the final race.

Championship breakthrough

Podium: race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, second place Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, third place Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari Photo by: Erik Junius

Year: 2021

After a season-long battle at the front, Verstappen secured his first F1 world drivers’ championship at 24 years old.

Red Bull’s hybrid-era return

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Clive Rose / Getty Images

Year: 2021

Verstappen’s championship delivered Red Bull its first drivers’ title of the turbo hybrid era. Verstappen had become the team’s central figure.

Dominant title defence

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Dan Istitene / Getty Images

Year: 2022

Verstappen controlled the 2022 championship with authority, securing his second world title. His consistency separated him decisively from the field that season.

Second F1 world drivers’ championship

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Sergio Perez, Bull Racing celebrate with the team Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Year: 2022

During his second title-winning campaign, Verstappen set new benchmarks for wins in a season, 15, a new F1 record.

Third consecutive F1 world drivers’ championship

Race winner Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Year: 2023

Verstappen claimed his third straight drivers’ championship. His control over race pace and strategy defined the season.

Record-breaking season

Sergio Pérez, Christian Horner, Max Verstappen at the Red Bull factory in Milton Keynes Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Year: 2023

Verstappen won 19 of 22 races in 2023. Race after race, he operated with precision and composure, reinforcing his status as the sport’s benchmark driver. Verstappen also set a new record for consecutive grand prix wins with 10.

Winning without the fastest car

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Year: 2024

Despite mid-season challenges and stronger competition from McLaren and Ferrari, Verstappen maintained control of the standings through 2024. He secured his fourth world championship, with adaptability becoming his hallmark.

Qualifying excellence

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Years: 2019–present

Verstappen developed into one of F1’s strongest qualifiers. His single-lap performance consistently positioned him at the front of the grid, notably at the 2025 Italian GP with the fastest-ever qualifying lap in F1 history – 264.682km/h or 164.466mph.

Red Bull’s star driver

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Years: 2016–present

Across multiple campaigns, Verstappen carried Red Bull’s title ambitions. His performances anchored both drivers’ and constructors’ championship challenges, while staying in the headlines for a revolving door of team-mates, including Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, and Sergio Perez. Heading into 2026, Isack Hadjar will be measured against the four-time world champion.

Sustained consistency

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Getty Images

Years: 2021–2024

Four consecutive world titles highlight not just speed, but durability and mental strength. Verstappen sustained peak performance across multiple seasons, something only F1’s very best have done.

Career totals before 30

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Erik Junius

Years: 2015–2025

Before turning 30, Verstappen has amassed four F1 world drivers' championships and dozens of race victories. His trajectory places him firmly among the modern greats: across 230 grands prix, Verstappen has scored 71 wins, 127 podiums and 48 pole positions.

Entering a new era of F1

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Year: 2026

As F1 prepares for major regulation changes, Verstappen enters the next chapter as one of the world championship’s most complete drivers: experienced, disciplined and still evolving.