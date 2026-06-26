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Max Verstappen pays heartfelt tribute to fans with new helmet design

Max Verstappen will run a new Orange Lion helmet design at the Austrian, Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix as a tribute to his fans

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Max Verstappen has unveiled a striking new helmet design that he will sport over the next three grand prix weekends, serving as a heartfelt tribute to his dedicated fans.

The four-time Formula 1 champion will debut the 'Orange Lion' design at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, the home race of Red Bull, before continuing to run the new helmet in Belgium and Hungary.

"Austria is, of course, a home grand prix for the team. It’s been a great track for me in the past, and we have had really good memories there," the Dutchman explained in a statement shared to his official website.

"It’s a very interesting track, and all of the corners are quite different, so it’s really important to get a good balance out of the car. You need both the high speed and low speed performance, good traction and now, with how energy sensitive some tracks are, it is important to work to get on top of this."

Verstappen added: "We have a new package we are bringing, so it is exciting to see how much this could look to give us in lap time. I will also be wearing my Orange Lion helmet for Austria, Belgium and Hungary as a tribute to the fans who have supported me throughout my career. So this is exciting and we are looking forward to see what we can do at the Red Bull Ring."

 

Fans shared their thoughts on the new design. "The bright blue and orange contrast is simply lovely," one wrote on Reddit, while another added: "That's pretty cool."

Others argued his message seemed to hint he might retire, although Verstappen has not confirmed an exit or team move at this stage. 

"Yeah, he's definitely leaving, isn't he?" another fan commented. 

Further reactions included: "Why the hell is this giving 'The Last Lap' vibe?" and "I don't want to read too much into this, but...it does sound like he's about to announce something else soon, doesn't it?"

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