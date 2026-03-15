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Max Verstappen “in a horror show” – Toto Wolff responds to 2026 F1 criticism

Wolff says Red Bull's F1 car looks ‘horrendous’ to drive based on onboard footage, and thinks Verstappen’s criticism of the new rules is partly linked to the situation at his team

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

After the Chinese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen once again voiced his strong dissatisfaction with the new Formula 1 regulations. The Dutchman said that fans who enjoy this type of on-track action “don't understand racing” and that the new ruleset is fundamentally flawed.

“It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing,” he claimed after the race.

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According to Verstappen, drivers should have been listened to earlier, especially as he had already warned about potential problems during the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix – after his first simulator runs based on the 2026 regulations.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, however, believes Verstappen’s criticism is partly related to the situation at Red Bull.

On Sunday, the four-time world champion once again had a dramatic start, entering the first corner in 16th place. Verstappen fought his way back up the order, but a DNF completed a rather frustrating weekend in Shanghai.

“I mean, Max is really in a horror show,” Wolff told media including Motorsport.com. “When you look at the onboard that he had in qualifying yesterday, that is just horrendous to drive. And you can see that, but it’s not the same with many other teams.”

Lift and coast hard to accept for ‘full attack guy’ Verstappen

The Mercedes team boss added that the race in Shanghai was actually quite entertaining, especially due to the battle between both Ferraris and George Russell.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images

“From an entertainment perspective, I believe that what we've seen today between Ferrari and Mercedes was good racing – many overtakes.

“We were all part of Formula 1 when there was no overtaking, literally. Sometimes we're too nostalgic about the good old years, but I think the product is good in itself. We saw quite some racing in the midfield also, and that is, I think, the positive.”

Wolff does acknowledge that certain aspects of the 2026 regulations can be improved – including lift and coast in qualifying. That looked particularly painful during qualifying in Melbourne, where drivers lost a lot of speed towards Turn 9 due to super clipping.

“Now, from a driver's standpoint, when it comes to the balls-out qualifying lap, that is different. Clearly, lift and coast in qualifying, I'm sure for someone like Max, who is a full attack guy, it's difficult to cope and digest.

“But it's more, I would say, a car-specific issue that kind of magnifies the problem. Because if you sit in front of a TV or in front of a screen, even Max would say that was interesting racing in the front.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

“All the data say that fans love it”

After the Australian Grand Prix, Wolff already said that the opinions of drivers ultimately – certainly for F1 boss Stefano Domenicali – are secondary to what fans think. And in that respect, the Mercedes team boss says the early signals are positive.

“Qualifying flat-out would be nice. But when you look at the fans and the excitement that is there live, the cheering when there are overtakes, and also on social media, the younger fans, the vast majority through all the demographics likes the sport at the moment.

“So, yes, we can always look at how we're improving it. But at the moment, all the indicators say, and all the data say, that people love it. And that's why I spoke with Stefano, he says that too. So it is driving the car that, for some, is not most pleasant.”

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc and Carmen Montero Mundt walk in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Felix Lee looks on in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Muni He walks in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of Haas F1

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
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