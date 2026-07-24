Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

‘If you're not ready to adapt, you're not good enough’ - Lando Norris addresses F1's 2026 changing driving styles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
‘If you're not ready to adapt, you're not good enough’ - Lando Norris addresses F1's 2026 changing driving styles

Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas

Mercedes faces Ferrari threat amid reliability woes, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Mercedes faces Ferrari threat amid reliability woes, says David Coulthard

Pedro Acosta on leaving KTM for Ducati: “I have no more time to lose”

MotoGP
Pedro Acosta on leaving KTM for Ducati: “I have no more time to lose”

Lewis Hamilton F1 Belgian GP penalty was completely justified, says former driver

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Lewis Hamilton F1 Belgian GP penalty was completely justified, says former driver

How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
How to watch NASCAR at Indianapolis: Weekend schedule, start time, TV

Alex Bowman to retire from full-time NASCAR after 2027 season

NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
Alex Bowman to retire from full-time NASCAR after 2027 season
Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

Verstappen believes Alonso does not deserve to be lining up on the back row of the grid every F1 weekend, and admits he would fully understand if the Spaniard decided to retire because of the regulations

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Published:
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

There is one storyline overshadowing everything else in Hungary: Aston Martin's major Formula 1 upgrade package. The Silverstone-based team has deliberately chosen, unlike its rivals, not to introduce small updates over several grands prix, but instead has put everything into what is effectively a B-spec car.

Both Aston Martin drivers have a new chassis, a new aerodynamic concept and, according to Mike Krack, a different rake philosophy this weekend. The gearbox and power unit remain unchanged, however, with Honda set to introduce its first ADUO upgrade at Zandvoort.

Read Also:

The hope is that Aston Martin can take a significant step forward from this weekend onwards, with plenty riding on it. The team not only has to show significant progress to team owner Lawrence Stroll, but also to Fernando Alonso.

The two-time world champion wants to see light at the end of the tunnel after a painful first half of the season, but has already indicated that his decision about the future depends more on the regulations than on Aston Martin's competitive position.

It is a mindset Max Verstappen says he completely understands.

"Yeah, I mean, I fully agree with him," the Dutchman said in Hungary. "It is not what you want. Of course, Fernando is 44, so it's probably a bit easier for him to say 'I quit', because he has basically already done his career."

"I would love to see Fernando race until he's 60, but I don't think that is realistic in Formula 1."

As is well known, Verstappen is not a fan of the current regulations either, but he looks set to remain in F1. Speaking in Hungary, the Dutchman explained why his situation is different from Alonso's.

"I'm 28 years old, so it's a little bit different. I mean, of course, I can easily stop, it's not a problem, but I love racing.

"I'm just trying to deal with what we have, even though what we have at the moment is not what I like."

Verstappen said during the media day in Hungary that the fastest F1 drivers can no longer make a difference

Verstappen said during the media day in Hungary that the fastest F1 drivers can no longer make a difference

Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Although the RB22 has not been as competitive as Verstappen would like, he is still fighting at the front. That has certainly not been the case for Alonso so far in 2026, although Verstappen believes it should be the basis for any assessment on Alonso's driving ability.

"As a real racer, it's tough, especially when you're not enjoying the regulations and you're not competitive at the moment.

"It's a tough one, because Fernando, of course, doesn't deserve to be in P21. Fernando deserves to be in the top five, minimum."

Alonso continues to receive praise from his fellow drivers for his racecraft, although assessing his outright speed at the age of 44 is extremely difficult, if not impossible, given Aston Martin's current situation.

Team-mate Lance Stroll is the only real benchmark. In qualifying, Alonso currently leads their head-to-head 8-2.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article ‘If you're not ready to adapt, you're not good enough’ - Lando Norris addresses F1's 2026 changing driving styles

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Max Verstappen: "At first they said I was complaining – now more people see what F1 2026 is like"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen: "At first they said I was complaining – now more people see what F1 2026 is like"

Explained: Are drivers really being beaten by AI elements in F1's 2026 power units?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Explained: Are drivers really being beaten by AI elements in F1's 2026 power units?

The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules
More from
Fernando Alonso

"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
"No package" can overturn Aston Martin's deficit to F1 grid - Fernando Alonso

Why Aston Martin’s updated F1 car holds the key to the 2027 driver market

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Why Aston Martin’s updated F1 car holds the key to the 2027 driver market

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates
More from
Red Bull Racing

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

The Next Generation: Nikola Tsolov

FIA F2
FIA F2
Spa-Francorchamps
The Next Generation: Nikola Tsolov

Red Bull finds successors to Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko – what does it say about the team's F1 future?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Red Bull finds successors to Gianpiero Lambiase and Helmut Marko – what does it say about the team's F1 future?

Latest news

Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

‘If you're not ready to adapt, you're not good enough’ - Lando Norris addresses F1's 2026 changing driving styles

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
‘If you're not ready to adapt, you're not good enough’ - Lando Norris addresses F1's 2026 changing driving styles

Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Guenther Steiner delivers blunt verdict on Esteban Ocon's future at Haas

Mercedes faces Ferrari threat amid reliability woes, says David Coulthard

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Mercedes faces Ferrari threat amid reliability woes, says David Coulthard

Feature

Discover prime content

The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Haydn Cobb
The Red Bull seat nobody is talking about – and why that's the biggest compliment of all

Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

Formula 1
Hungarian GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why nationality should be 'no factor' as Haas considers Fornaroli and Camara for F1 2027

The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The expectation on Aston Martin's shoulders as it prepares to debut its Hungarian GP updates

Welcome to the jungle? When Formula 1.5 came to Spa

Formula 1
Belgian GP
By Stuart Codling
Welcome to the jungle? When Formula 1.5 came to Spa
View more