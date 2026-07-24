Max Verstappen: Fernando Alonso is still a top-five driver in F1

There is one storyline overshadowing everything else in Hungary: Aston Martin's major Formula 1 upgrade package. The Silverstone-based team has deliberately chosen, unlike its rivals, not to introduce small updates over several grands prix, but instead has put everything into what is effectively a B-spec car.

Both Aston Martin drivers have a new chassis, a new aerodynamic concept and, according to Mike Krack, a different rake philosophy this weekend. The gearbox and power unit remain unchanged, however, with Honda set to introduce its first ADUO upgrade at Zandvoort.

The hope is that Aston Martin can take a significant step forward from this weekend onwards, with plenty riding on it. The team not only has to show significant progress to team owner Lawrence Stroll, but also to Fernando Alonso.

The two-time world champion wants to see light at the end of the tunnel after a painful first half of the season, but has already indicated that his decision about the future depends more on the regulations than on Aston Martin's competitive position.

It is a mindset Max Verstappen says he completely understands.

"Yeah, I mean, I fully agree with him," the Dutchman said in Hungary. "It is not what you want. Of course, Fernando is 44, so it's probably a bit easier for him to say 'I quit', because he has basically already done his career."

"I would love to see Fernando race until he's 60, but I don't think that is realistic in Formula 1."

As is well known, Verstappen is not a fan of the current regulations either, but he looks set to remain in F1. Speaking in Hungary, the Dutchman explained why his situation is different from Alonso's.

"I'm 28 years old, so it's a little bit different. I mean, of course, I can easily stop, it's not a problem, but I love racing.

"I'm just trying to deal with what we have, even though what we have at the moment is not what I like."

Verstappen said during the media day in Hungary that the fastest F1 drivers can no longer make a difference Photo by: Clive Mason / Getty Images

Although the RB22 has not been as competitive as Verstappen would like, he is still fighting at the front. That has certainly not been the case for Alonso so far in 2026, although Verstappen believes it should be the basis for any assessment on Alonso's driving ability.

"As a real racer, it's tough, especially when you're not enjoying the regulations and you're not competitive at the moment.

"It's a tough one, because Fernando, of course, doesn't deserve to be in P21. Fernando deserves to be in the top five, minimum."

Alonso continues to receive praise from his fellow drivers for his racecraft, although assessing his outright speed at the age of 44 is extremely difficult, if not impossible, given Aston Martin's current situation.

Team-mate Lance Stroll is the only real benchmark. In qualifying, Alonso currently leads their head-to-head 8-2.