Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Takamoto Katsuta scores emotional maiden WRC win

WRC
Rally Kenya
WRC Safari Rally Kenya: Takamoto Katsuta scores emotional maiden WRC win

Max Verstappen “in a horror show” – Toto Wolff responds to 2026 F1 criticism

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen “in a horror show” – Toto Wolff responds to 2026 F1 criticism

Kimi Antonelli's father sends heartfelt message to Toto Wolff after first F1 victory

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli's father sends heartfelt message to Toto Wolff after first F1 victory

Max Verstappen: F1 fans who enjoy 2026 rules 'don't understand racing'

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen: F1 fans who enjoy 2026 rules 'don't understand racing'

Fred Vasseur was ‘a bit scared’ as Ferrari F1 drivers battled in Chinese GP

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Fred Vasseur was ‘a bit scared’ as Ferrari F1 drivers battled in Chinese GP

Peter Bonnington reveals touching Lewis Hamilton moment after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Peter Bonnington reveals touching Lewis Hamilton moment after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

MotoGP postpones Qatar GP to November due to Middle East conflict

MotoGP
Qatar GP
MotoGP postpones Qatar GP to November due to Middle East conflict

Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari GP podium "one of the most enjoyable F1 races ever"

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton's first Ferrari GP podium "one of the most enjoyable F1 races ever"
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Max Verstappen: F1 fans who enjoy 2026 rules 'don't understand racing'

Verstappen has been a big critic of the new F1 regulations

Ed Hardy Stuart Codling
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Max Verstappen claimed that anybody who enjoys the new Formula 1 regulations doesn’t understand motor racing in yet another criticism of the 2026 ruleset.

The four-time world champion is the biggest critic of F1’s latest regulation overhaul, which has changed both the chassis and power unit, the latter being more reliant on electrical energy.

It means battery harvesting is playing a greater role at grands prix and during the off-season, Verstappen slandered it as "anti-racing" and “Formula E on steroids” with many others joining him in the same opinion.

Read Also:

But now two rounds into the campaign, there are some fans being won over by the switch due to how it’s caused ‘yo-yo’ style racing with wheel-to-wheel battles more constant - the Australia opener, for example, had 75 more overtakes than last year.

Yet Verstappen is still not a fan of that, as it adds to the belief that the new rules have created ‘artificial racing’ with many different driver aids such as the overtake button.

“It’s terrible, if someone likes this, then you really don't know what racing is about,” said the Red Bull driver. “It’s not fun at all. It’s playing Mario Kart. This is not racing.

“You are boosting past, then you run out of battery the next straight, they boost past you again. For me, it's just a joke.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Lars Baron / Getty Images

Verstappen then shot down the idea that it’s caused tighter battles, as Mercedes has still won both grands prix this year - George Russell in Australia and Kimi Antonelli in China - despite Ferrari jumping its drivers at the race start. 

“It's just Kimi or George that is winning,” added the Dutchman. “It's not really back and forth. They're miles ahead of the field.

“It's just that Ferrari sometimes has these good starts, that they push themselves in front and then it takes a few laps to sort it all out. Like I said, this has nothing to do with racing. I would say the same if I would be winning races, because I care about the racing product.

“It's not about being upset of where I am, because I'm actually fighting even more now, so you get to understand what you have to do and what it is about even more. For me, it's a joke.”

He claimed the rules are “fundamentally flawed” so it’s difficult to improve them, despite recently calling on F1 and its governing body the FIA to make changes as soon as possible. 

When asked if he’s spoken to the authorities about re-writing the rules, Verstappen said: “You have to be a bit careful with how you say these things. We are talking about it. I think they understand where we are coming from as drivers.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I think I speak for most of the drivers. Some, of course, will say it's great because they are winning races, which is fair enough. When you have an advantage, why would you give that up?

“You never know if you're going to have a good car again. But if you just speak to most of the drivers, it's not what we like. I don't think it's what the real F1 fans like.”

Verstappen said that amid F1’s popularity boom since the recent birth of Netflix hit Drive to Survive, meaning the audience demographic has changed significantly since his debut in 2015.

So, he was asked if F1 now views the racing as a “product” and as long as fans are watching, regardless of whether they understand it in the “conventional sense”, that’s all that matters.

“I hope they don't think like that, because it will eventually ruin the sport,” he responded. “It will come and bite them back in the ass. But for me, as long as we can just communicate with them and make sure that we are working on some solutions, that will help a lot.

“It's also going to be very difficult for everyone to agree, of course. Not everyone needs to agree, but most of the people have to agree to make changes.

“But it's political, right? Some people feel they have the advantage now, and they want to, of course, use that and rightly so. I get that. I'm not stupid, but at the same time, if you look at it for the sport, it's just not good.”

This all comes after a frustrating start for Verstappen, who retired from Sunday’s Chinese GP. It means he is now eighth in the championship with only eight points after finishing sixth in Melbourne.

Photos from Chinese GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexandra Leclerc and Carmen Montero Mundt walk in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Felix Lee looks on in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Muni He walks in the paddock.

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Gene Haas, Founder and Chairman of Haas F1

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Fans of Lewis Hamilton

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Alexander Albon, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Start action

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine crash

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Chinese GP - Sunday, in photos
Formula 1
69
Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Fred Vasseur was ‘a bit scared’ as Ferrari F1 drivers battled in Chinese GP
Next article Kimi Antonelli's father sends heartfelt message to Toto Wolff after first F1 victory

Top Comments