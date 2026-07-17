Max Verstappen explains Spa radio message and delivers early verdict on Red Bull's pace
Verstappen believes Red Bull can look back on a positive start to the F1 weekend at Spa. While he topped the timesheets in first practice, he believes FP2 revealed the “true picture” of Red Bull’s pace
While Red Bull had expected a very challenging weekend at Spa-Francorchamps due to the strong emphasis on energy management, Friday’s Formula 1 practice sessions proved surprisingly encouraging. Max Verstappen even went fastest of all in the first practice session, although, in his view, that simply confirms one thing.
It underlines that Red Bull has managed to get the RB22 into a good operating window right from the start of a race weekend for the first time in a while, but Verstappen is not yet drawing any conclusions about his chances this weekend.
He believes the second practice session provided a more representative picture, in which the Dutchman finished almost half a second behind pace-setter Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes.
"It's been alright for me, I didn't really have big problems. The car has been quite in a good window.
"Probably in FP2 you have seen the real gap a little bit more, but that's nothing shocking or unexpected."
Even so, Verstappen says he can still feel Red Bull’s shortcomings on the electrical side of the power unit on Spa-Francorchamps’ long straights.
"It's just a bit of a tough track with the energy management. It seems like we're a bit slower on the straights compared to some of our competitors, but balance-wise it's been quite OK."
Verstappen says he still feels Red Bull's shortcomings on Spa's long straights
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / Getty Images
Verstappen explains 'unacceptable' downshift feeling
One aspect Verstappen was less happy with during both practice sessions was the feel of the downshifts. The Dutchman even described it as “unacceptable” over the team radio, but afterwards explained that it was part of the usual fine-tuning process from his side.
"I'm always very sensitive to these things because I want to work on that and improve it.
"I think there was a software update or a downgrade that took a bit of time for the shifts to learn, and then it got a bit better again at the end."
While those downshift issues are not visible from the outside, the most obvious visual change to Red Bull’s car this weekend is undoubtedly the different rear wing.
The team has temporarily shelved its rotating rear wing following Verstappen’s two crashes in Spielberg and Silverstone and hopes to reintroduce the concept, after modifications, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
At Spa, the more conventional design carries a small drag penalty, but according to Verstappen it will not be a decisive factor this weekend.
"It just opens differently. But we just focus on ourselves, and honestly I cannot be disappointed or whatever. It’s been a good day for us.
"I’m not sure how much more there is in there compared to the others, but feeling-wise it’s been alright."
Photos from Belgian GP - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
Belgian Grand Prix - Friday
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