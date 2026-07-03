Max Verstappen criticises F1 Lego parade: "Drivers should not look like kids or clowns"

Following the success of the first Lego Formula 1 drivers' parade in Miami last year, the concept returns at Silverstone this weekend.

This time, every driver has their own Lego minicar, built from no fewer than 28,000 bricks, allowing all 22 drivers to take part.

The minicars are limited to a top speed of 25km/h, although that did not stop the drivers from repeatedly crashing into one another last year, sending Lego bricks flying across the circuit.

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While the first edition in Miami was largely well received by fans and drivers, Verstappen is not looking forward to its return at Silverstone.

According to the Dutchman, F1 drivers should not look like "kids or clowns", and he would much rather stick with the traditional version of the drivers' parade.

At most races on the calendar, the drivers complete a lap around the circuit on the back of a truck, waving to the fans and giving a short interview to F1 TV.

The Lego minicars for all 22 drivers to use ahead of Sunday's British Grand Prix Photo by: Formula 1

"I prefer to play with Lego at home, you know, with the kids. Not on a go-kart here, to be honest," Verstappen told Viaplay when asked about the Lego parade.

"I prefer to stand on a truck, just with everyone together. I think that’s more fun and I think it also looks more professional."

Verstappen believes the lap in the Lego cars – which is scheduled to begin at 1:30pm BST – does not fit the image of an F1 driver.

"Because at the end of the day we are Formula 1 drivers, I think we should not look like kids and clowns trying to ram into each other.

"I don’t think that is what Formula 1 needs, but it is what it is."

Whereas the Miami edition descended into chaos with drivers making contact and cutting corners to reach the finish line quicker, Verstappen says he has no intention of doing the same this time around.

"I just do my lap and wave at the fans because they deserve that, to see us. But, of course, from my side I would have loved to see it a little bit different."

The Lego cars F1 used last year during the Miami Grand Prix weekend Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Most drivers enjoy "something different every now and then"

Lewis Hamilton is not a fan of the Lego parade lap either – albeit for different reasons – but most of the other drivers spoke positively about the initiative during Thursday's media day.

"I’m pretty excited for it, actually!" said reigning world champion Lando Norris during the FIA press conference.

"If it’s like Miami, then I think whoever can make it back to the start line will be a winner already. I think it’s a cool thing to do. It’s different.

"Obviously you’re all together and you can have a little chitchat and see the fans when you’re on the truck, but I think it’s nice to do something different every now and then. So as long as it’s safe and we all behave, which we shall, then it will be a jolly good ride."

Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas already revealed his strategy for being the first driver to complete the lap.

"I’m actually really excited because I missed it in Miami last year when I was watching it. It looked so much fun.

"Because everyone is capped to 25 kilometres per hour, saving distance is probably the key. I’m excited. Saving distance is my strategy, and using tow."