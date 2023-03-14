Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull
Red Bull's Max Verstappen thinks it's “not really a surprise” that the 2023 Formula 1 grid has closed up after rival outfits started copying his team's car.
In Q1 for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the entire field was covered by just 1.2s, with the teams outside last year's top five all making vast improvements compared to their 2022 form.
Verstappen thinks the more competitive field is because several teams have either taken design cues from Red Bull's leading 2022 package or from Ferrari's concept, which also proved competitive for large spells of last season.
Aston Martin's third place in Bahrain with Fernando Alonso – in a AMR23 that went down the same avenue as Red Bull's 2022 design – prompted comments from team advisor Helmut Marko that it was nice to see "three Red Bulls on the podium".
"It's not really a surprise," Verstappen said about 2023's closed-up grid. "If you look at most of the cars, they all copied each other, so everyone is getting smarter over the years anyway with the same regulations.
"And if you see that one car, particularly, is doing quite well over a year, you'll try to copy some things and that's why naturally everyone is getting closer and in general understanding the car bit better."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing AMR23
Photo by: Erik Junius
F1's more restrictive rules package and the first effects of the budget cap have also been credited for closing up the grid. When asked if his Bahrain podium was the ultimate proof that the new regulations are having their intended effect, Alonso said most of the credit should go to his Aston Martin team instead.
"I don't think so, no," he replied. "I think you need to have the vision and the ambition of Lawrence Stroll, or our leadership and our management.
"Because the opportunities are there for everybody but it seems that only one team is willing to do whatever it takes to win. And I'm proud to be part of this organisation."
Verstappen agreed with the Spaniard, and said: "It doesn't matter if it was the previous generation [of rules] or this one.
"If you have the right people in charge and they really want to win and they hire the right people, anything is possible."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23
Photo by: Erik Junius
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc welcomed the more competitive nature of the grid, because it means there is less room for mistakes in qualifying.
"It seems that we are all closer, which I think is great," he said. "It's more exciting in qualifying sessions like Q1 and Q2, which for the top teams, whenever we had that big margin, we could do a little bit of whatever we want.
"Now it seems to be a bit more on the limit, so it's nice."
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording
Related video
F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull
London Docklands pitched as potential F1 venue amid redevelopment
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin Alonso: Other F1 teams lack core quality that has helped Aston Martin
Alonso hails "unreal" Bahrain GP F1 podium on Aston debut
Alonso hails "unreal" Bahrain GP F1 podium on Aston debut Alonso hails "unreal" Bahrain GP F1 podium on Aston debut
F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull
F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull F1 wind tunnel punishment helped 'focus' minds at Red Bull
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials Verstappen sceptical about F1 qualifying format trials
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty The hard numbers behind Red Bull's F1 cost cap penalty
Latest news
Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours
Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours Acura stars seeking first wins in Sebring 12 Hours
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel F1 confident it can prevent expensive lab spending war on sustainable fuel
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future The key decisions Williams must make over its F1 future
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP The critical Red Bull tyre tactic Ferrari couldn't copy in Bahrain GP
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.