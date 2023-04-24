Subscribe
Previous / Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender Next / The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass
Formula 1 News

Massa assembles legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

Felipe Massa has moved forward with plans to evaluate whether there are legal grounds for him to challenge the outcome of the 2008 Formula 1 world championship.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Erick Gabriel
Massa assembles legal team to evaluate 2008 F1 title review

As revealed by Motorsport.com earlier this month, Massa has been spurred into action by comments from former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone suggesting that knowledge of the controversial 'crashgate' moment at the 2008 Singapore GP came early enough for action to be taken that season.

However, by the time that Nelson Piquet Jr.'s deliberate crash that helped Renault team-mate Fernando Alonso win was formally investigated the following year, it was too late to go back and amend the race result.

Speaking to F1-Insider, Ecclestone had said: "We had enough information in time to investigate the matter. According to the statutes, we should have cancelled the race in Singapore under these conditions.

"That means it would never have happened for the championship standings."

With the points that Massa lost to title rival Lewis Hamilton in that Singapore race proving to be critical to the outcome of the championship battle, the Brazilian is well aware that if the event has been cancelled by the FIA then he would have ended the season on top.

Massa said that Ecclestone's revelation about knowing of the Singapore GP events early enough for action to be taken was enough for him to think about if there were options to call for a legal review.

Speaking to Motorsport.com recently, he said: "There are rules, and there are many things that, depending on the country, you cannot go back after 15 years to resolve a situation.

"But I intend to study the situation; study what the laws say, and the rules. We have to have an idea of what it is possible to do."

Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008

Felipe Massa, Ferrari F2008

Photo by: Sutton Images

Motorsport.com has learned that Massa has now pulled together a team of lawyers to evaluate the situation and work out definitively if there are any grounds to take the matter further.

One of their first actions, however, has been to ensure that from now on the situation will be dealt with quietly behind closed doors, which means no more public statements from Massa over the latest steps.

While Massa is pushing on with evaluating the situation, there do not appear to be any realistic options to challenge the 2008 championship.

The FIA's own International Sporting Code does not allow protests after a race and any right to request a review expires 14 calendar days after a competition – and four days prior to the date of that year's FIA prize-giving ceremony.

Furthermore, the FIA's judicial system is clear that the highest authority to make any ruling is the independent International Court of Appeal, and that any persons involved in a championship agree to abide by this. So, there are no alternative courts that Massa could use.

Article 1.3.1b of the ISC states that competitors: "Shall undertake to submit themselves without reserve to the above and to the decisions of the sporting authority and to the consequences resulting therefrom."

While, in theory, Massa could seek out the views of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), it has no jurisdiction over the FIA on issues like this.

The FIA statutes dictate that the CAS may only be involved in matters relating to the FIA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Committee.

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Aston Martin one year ahead of schedule to become F1 contender

The day Alonso gave Schumacher an F1 masterclass
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods

Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods Why Mercedes’ F1 concept switch goes far beyond new sidepods

Mercedes shuffles F1 technical team as Allison and Elliott swap jobs

Mercedes shuffles F1 technical team as Allison and Elliott swap jobs

Formula 1

Mercedes shuffles F1 technical team as Allison and Elliott swap jobs Mercedes shuffles F1 technical team as Allison and Elliott swap jobs

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023 How the brutality of F1's new class system will hit in 2023

Felipe Massa More from
Felipe Massa
When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge When BMW topped F1, Hamilton hit Alonso, and Massa started a title charge

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

Formula 1

Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome Massa to look into legal options over 2008 F1 title outcome

How F1's nearly man plans to become Formula E's "king"

How F1's nearly man plans to become Formula E's "king"

Prime
Prime
Formula E

How F1's nearly man plans to become Formula E's "king" How F1's nearly man plans to become Formula E's "king"

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid Why Red Bull clone criticisms of Aston’s F1 challenger are invalid

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift The philosophical and practical difficulties facing Mercedes in its design concept shift

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Australian GP
GP Racing

The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle The consistency problem highlighted by F1’s Australia red flags debacle

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just How statistics lean towards a Verstappen F1 title after three races - but only just

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes How the FIA getting certain F1 rule tweaks right highlights other needed changes

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet How Red Bull made its most complete F1 car yet

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull Why Ferrari isn't changing its 2023 F1 car concept to copy Red Bull

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe