Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash
Martin Donnelly will return to the cockpit of an F1 car in Adelaide for the first time in over 35 years
Martin Donnelly on stage
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Former Formula 1 driver Martin Donnelly, whose horrific near-death crash inspired Sonny Hayes' wreck in the F1 movie, is preparing to 'find closure' as he returns to the cockpit of an F1 car in Adelaide over 35 years on.
The British driver suffered a mechanical failure in his Lotus F1 car during qualifying for the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez, which led him to crash into the barriers. Donnelly has taken part in F1 demonstration events since, but has not done anything more than that.
This weekend, he will return to the track he was meant to race at after the 1990 Spanish Grand Prix but, understandably, couldn't.
Donnelly confirmed he had "a certain amount of trepidation" about returning to the car when speaking to Good Morning Ulster about the upcoming outing in Adelaide.
"With a certain amount of aggression, I won't be just out there going slowly," he said of how he will approach the track time.
In another conversation with BBC News NI, the 61-year-old said he was "looking for some closure", before adding: "The emotions inside my head will be, I'm sure, going hypersonic. I do hope sincerely I find that closure."
Donnelly will drive a Hesketh 308, owned by Northern Ireland house builder James Hagan, at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival. "When the Adelaide Motorsport Festival approached me about showcasing the car this year, I agreed immediately," Hagan said. "Seeing Martin Donnelly drive it in Adelaide adds a completely different dimension. Given what that city represents in his story, this is far more than a demonstration."
Martin Donnelly, Lotus 102 Lamborghini
Photo by: Ercole Colombo
Footage of Donnelly's 1990 crash was used in the F1 movie, after executive producer Lewis Hamilton called the former Arrows and Lotus F1 driver for permission. Brad Pitt's character, Hayes, returns to F1 three decades after suffering a similar crash.
"I said ‘Is he talking to me, is he referring to me?’ It is one of those memories I will cherish for life. It was just a surreal moment. A highly rated A-list star like Brad Pitt asking me for advice and direction," Donnelly told the BBC at the London premiere of the blockbuster.
"It was something only I could appreciate. After one of the operations the surgeon said, 'that is it - you will never drive an F1 car again.'" Donnelly explained. "But he does not know the mind of a racing driver. We are stubborn and determined and selfish."
He added: "On 23 February 1993 I drove a Jordan car around Silverstone and that was me giving my surgeons the pledge to say you know your books, but you do not know me, and here I am."
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Max Verstappen says karting is pricing out talent, explains why Team Redline matters
Martin Donnelly 'looking for closure' ahead of F1 outing in Adelaide after his horror 1990 crash
Sebastian Vettel on the moment he stopped living for the next F1 win
Max Verstappen on how "F1" movie and "Drive to Survive" have changed American fandom
Is pure driver skill still rewarded under F1’s 2026 regulations?
Top 10 best F1 cars that didn’t win a title
The new Mercedes star who had an unconventional route to success
Can Aston Martin dig itself out of the hole – and how quickly?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments