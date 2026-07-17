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Martin Brundle reveals "gut feeling" on Max Verstappen's Red Bull future

Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen will remain with Red Bull in 2027

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andrej Isakovic / AFP via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has offered his verdict on the speculation surrounding Max Verstappen's future, revealing his "gut feeling" is that the four-time champion will remain with Red Bull next season.

As rumours continue to circulate regarding the Dutchman's long-term future, Brundle has played down the immediate significance of behind-the-scenes discussions between top drivers and rival teams. 

"These kinds of conversations go on all the time," Brundle explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast in Belgium. "Formula 1 teams think long-term with their partners and engine suppliers. It's a very small world we live in.

"Top drivers and top teams are always chatting. It's the [driver] manager's job to find out what's available, and the team bosses' job to find out who might be available down the road."

Brundle backed Verstappen to remain at Red Bull in 2027. "My gut feeling is he will be at Red Bull next year, but there's no smoke without fire," he concluded.

Despite the continuing speculation around him, Verstappen remained tight-lipped during the press conference and media sessions ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix race weekend. 

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

2009 champion Jenson Button also commented on the rumours during the Sky Sports F1 Show. The former driver argued that Verstappen must be "ruthless" and "selfish" when it comes to making his decision.

"I think that Max at Red Bull sounds really frustrated at the moment," Button explained. "He puts a happy face on a lot of the time, but I think he's very frustrated with the situation. A lot of people that he's worked with for many years and won championships with have left and gone elsewhere.

"It must be very strange. It must feel a bit lonely in that team for him. Everyone's brand new around him, so I think he'll be looking elsewhere, I really do, for next year."

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