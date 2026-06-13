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Martin Brundle raises George Russell concern: "Keep believing what comes around goes around"

Martin Brundle has warned George Russell to stay mentally resilient after a difficult run of luck

Lydia Mee
Published:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Sky Sports Formula 1 pundit and former driver Martin Brundle has warned that George Russell "has to keep believing what comes around goes around" after the British driver has had his fair share of bad luck so far this season.

While Russell started the season off strong with wins at the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, he has failed to stand on the top step of the podium since. Meanwhile, his teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli has secured five consecutive grand prix wins. 

Most recently, Russell suffered a torrid Monaco Grand Prix when he was one of the many drivers handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pitlane. He was then handed a further penalty after some confusion within the Brackley outfit led to the initial penalty not being served correctly.

"George has to keep believing what comes around goes around. He's got a super talent in the other car that has momentum," Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"George lost a podium in Monaco through no fault of his own. My concern for George is, Kimi looks fundamentally faster."

Russell has also faced car issues in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, a safety car at the Japanese Grand Prix hampered his strategy, and he was forced to retire from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve, who joined Brundle on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, dampened Russell's hopes for the upcoming Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. The Canadian argued that the circuit will likely suit Antonelli's driving style.

"Kimi didn't drive this morning. It's normally an understeery track but everyone was sliding in first practice. That should suit Antonelli as he suits his car with a soft rear end and drives aggressively," he said. "It might play into Antonelli's hands again."

Russell currently sits third in the drivers' standings with 88 points, two points behind Lewis Hamilton in second and 68 points behind his team-mate Antonelli.

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