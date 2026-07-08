Martin Brundle proposes three fixes to avoid F1 safety car finishes after British GP

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has urged the FIA to overhaul its safety car regulations, proposing three fixes following the anticlimactic end to the British Grand Prix.

The race at the iconic Silverstone circuit looked to be on course for an exciting end with Charles Leclerc leading the race in the closing laps, but under threat from a charging Kimi Antonelli.

However, the safety car was deployed on lap 48 of 52 when four-time champion Max Verstappen became beached in the gravel at Stowe corner.

The race ultimately finished under safety car conditions, denying the hopeful crowd an exciting finish. The anticlimactic end was a result of the unlapping procedure.

On lap 51, the race director permitted eligible lapped cars to pass the leaders. As Brundle pointed out in his post-race Sky Sports F1 column, this system can prolong safety car periods on lengthy circuits like Silverstone.

"Providing it's considered safe, which on a dry sunny day with no people, debris, or stranded cars around the track it understandably was, the race director can allow eligible lapped cars to pass the leading pack and head off at a faster but safe speed," the former driver wrote.

"I believe this was inaugurated to ensure backmarkers didn't get involved and affect the result at the front of the race, and as a perceived benefit from time to time, drivers were brought back into full contention later in the race. But the system is guaranteed to unduly prolong the safety car period, especially on long circuits like Silverstone and Spa.

Martin Brundle, Sky Sports F1 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"I used to have robust conversations with the very sadly departed Charlie Whiting about this, because it makes no sense especially as the rules state that the safety car will recover to the pits on the lap following allowing lapped runners through. Abu Dhabi 2021, anybody?"

Brundle proposed three changes that could be introduced to avoid this situation in future races.

"There are potential fixes. In IndyCar, for example, if it's within the last 10 laps, instead of a wave-by the lapped cars are made to peel off into the pitlane and rejoin at the back of the field," he added. "Or we could simply have the lapped runners simply drop behind the pack.

"Or throw a red flag and have a standing restart in race order, although this takes a while. Instead, we prioritise runners who haven't been good enough, for whatever reason, on the day, instead of the leaders and most importantly the fans."