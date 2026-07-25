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Martin Brundle predicts strong George Russell comeback amid Kimi Antonelli threat

Martin Brundle has backed George Russell to overcome his recent struggles despite growing pressure from Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli

Lydia Mee
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Sky Sports F1 commentator and former driver Martin Brundle has firmly backed George Russell to bounce back from his recent run of misfortune, even as he faces intense pressure from his team-mate.

Brundle weighed in on Russell's ongoing on-track challenges, noting that the current Formula 1 machinery remains difficult to understand. 

"They’re quirky cars to fully understand. It’s George who summed it up best for me when he said he was like a golfer having to learn a completely new swing," Brundle explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast in Hungary.

"He’s got nothing to lose now actually. He’s had so much bad luck - wrong place, wrong time, whatever it is, I think he’ll come back really strongly now."

While Brundle remains confident that the engineering team will resolve the underlying technical issues hindering the car, he warned that the Briton still faces a challenge from his team-mate Kimi Antonelli. The Italian driver extended his lead in the drivers' championship with his sixth win of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

"The team are going to find the issues, but the biggest problem he’s got is that Kimi is so relentlessly fast," Brundle continued. "That’s what he’s got to work on now, because he can’t do anything about the other stuff." 

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Looking ahead to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Brundle expects a close battle between the top four teams - Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren.

"Most people in the paddock think that the Ferrari is actually the fastest car, but maybe not the fastest power unit combination," he said. "It’s all corners here; there’s not a straight worth its name really, and the one we have got is dominated by the exit of the last corner anyway.

"So, Ferrari will be good, but so will Mercedes, so will Red Bull, and let’s hope McLaren are right in there as well. They’re really close, and I think getting closer, the top four teams." 

Photos from Hungarian GP - Saturday

George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
George Russell, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Alexander Albon, Williams

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Hungarian Grand Prix - Saturday
Formula 1
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