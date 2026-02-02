Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Mercedes launch

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Martin Brundle believes Oscar Piastri will use the pain of missing out on the 2025 title as motivation to return stronger in 2026

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: McLaren

Martin Brundle believes Oscar Piastri will come back with a vengeance in 2026 after missing out on the 2025 drivers' championship title to his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

For the majority of the season, Piastri and Norris battled it out at the front of the grid, and the Australian driver had six grand prix wins over Norris's five before heading into the summer break. But a strong comeback from Norris and a late surge from Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the second half of the season resulted in Norris claiming his first drivers' title. Verstappen overtook Piastri for second in the standings.

As Piastri prepares for his fourth season in the championship, which will also introduce a new set of regulations, Brundle believes the disappointment of 2025 will drive the 24-year-old in 2026.

"I think he’ll come back with a vengeance, to be honest," Brundle told Sky Sports F1. "It was partly painful, partly brilliant for him last year. He learned a lot. I think that it’s openly accepted that on the really low-grip circuits, he’s not getting the best out of the car and out of the tyre, so he knows he’s got to fix that.

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lando Norris, McLaren, Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

"But some of the victories he’s had were so dominant, so impressive. I think he’ll take a lot from that. I’m sure it was painful in the end for him and I think that will be a driver [for him this season].

"We’ve observed him. He’s an incredibly bright lad and he’s clearly competitive. He’s a worker. I think he’ll come back having made a big step forward."

McLaren will unveil its 2026 Formula 1 livery during a launch event on Monday 9 February before Bahrain testing, which will run from 11 to 13 February and 18 to 20 February. The season will then officially start with the Australian Grand Prix from 6 to 8 March.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations

Mercedes technical director reveals biggest Barcelona shakedown surprise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Mercedes technical director reveals biggest Barcelona shakedown surprise

Martin Brundle identifies which team has "hit the sweet spot" after private F1 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Martin Brundle identifies which team has "hit the sweet spot" after private F1 testing
More from
Oscar Piastri

Fuel system problem curtails McLaren’s day at Barcelona F1 test

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Fuel system problem curtails McLaren’s day at Barcelona F1 test

McLaren explains why it won't run on the first day of F1's Barcelona test

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren explains why it won't run on the first day of F1's Barcelona test

Oscar Piastri pushes back on McLaren's papaya rules debate ahead of 2026 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Haas launch
Oscar Piastri pushes back on McLaren's papaya rules debate ahead of 2026 season
More from
McLaren

Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Adrian Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early tech trends of F1 2026

Lando Norris: "Surreal" to see number 1 on my car as McLaren kicks off F1 2026 testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Lando Norris: "Surreal" to see number 1 on my car as McLaren kicks off F1 2026 testing

McLaren reveals renders of new MCL40 F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
McLaren reveals renders of new MCL40 F1 car

Latest news

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program