Martin Brundle "intrigued" by Max Verstappen after Hungarian Grand Prix podium

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle was "intrigued" by Max Verstappen following the Dutchman's second-place finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Although the Hungaroring is less power-dependent, Red Bull struggled with cornering instability throughout the weekend. Verstappen nonetheless managed to secure second place behind a dominant McLaren, while team-mate Isack Hadjar finished sixth.

Brundle discussed the four-time champion's race during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast, focusing on Verstappen's public comments about the car despite his strong finish.

"He hasn't quite afforded himself a smile just yet," Brundle said. "But no, he's angry with the car though, pushing him along when he doesn't want to be, and I think it seems like it surprises him in the corners too, which is not something you need.

"I'm intrigued actually with Max at the moment. I mean, he's driving beautifully; he'll pick a car up and run with it and not many people can do that, can drive around problems. Very few, in fact, that I've known in my lifetime can really manage an unstable car like that and carry it and still get it on the podium.

"So Max is doing a Max, but he's clearly wanting to keep a lot of pressure on the team at the same time."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Fellow analyst and former driver Anthony Davidson argued that Red Bull "can't be disappointed" with second and sixth.

"I expected a lot from Red Bull here actually, because it's less of a power-unit-dependent circuit, and we'd already seen flashes of their car being pretty good in slow corners," he said. "You look at Monaco, where Max managed to put it on the front row there, so I expected maybe even more from them, but with the balance issues that Max was having to fight with, and Isack as well, I think Red Bull can't be disappointed with a second and a sixth today.

"That was really good going for them, but Max is probably mostly disappointed by watching McLaren just streak away into the distance."