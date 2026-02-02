Martin Brundle identifies which team has "hit the sweet spot" after private F1 testing
Martin Brundle believes Mercedes has "hit the sweet spot" with its W17
Martin Brundle
Photo by: Getty Images
Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle claimed that Mercedes had "hit the sweet spot" with the W17 after private testing in Barcelona last week.
With a new wave of regulations beginning this season with more of a focus on electrification, Mercedes has been touted as a favourite thanks to its record of success in the previous hybrid era. While team principal Toto Wolff attempted to temper expectations, claiming he was a "notorious pessimist", Brundle felt the Silver Arrows had "aced" the new set of regulations.
"Obviously, it’s a completely different concept of aerodynamics," the former driver told Sky Sports F1. "So Mercedes never really aced the ground effect car, did they? They never got it right. Porpoising, and then they had a car they didn’t understand, performing sometimes and not others, and they didn’t know why.
"So clearly, they look like they’ve sort of aced this completely different set of regulations. But we need to see what it’s like on normal track temperatures."
The new regulations feature a 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, among a number of other changes.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Mercedes AMG
"It’s going to be about regeneration and filling their battery back-up," Brundle continued. "But of course, they’ll regen every bit as well as any other Mercedes-powered cars, probably Ferrari-powered cars too. But it does seem as if they’ve just hit the sweet spot pretty early doors on a number of things, as I was talking about earlier on."
He added: "Their concept looks good, but it’s too early to say that. And you might have a car that just fires its tyres up brilliantly on a cold day and then overheats them on a hot day, which we’ve seen Mercedes have that problem before.
"So I do think we need to stay calm on it. But you can’t ignore the relentless pace and reliability that they’ve had, so clearly, they’ve got a really good, cohesive package."
Share Or Save This Story
Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin’s F1 car may face challenges despite early hype
Martin Brundle suggests Lewis Hamilton needed an engineer swap earlier: "something needed to change"
Martin Brundle urges McLaren to risk "nuclear fallout" with team orders in Abu Dhabi GP
Kimi Antonelli eyeing F1 2026 title fight with Mercedes currently favourite
"Get your sh*t together" - Toto Wolff’s message to F1 rivals over Mercedes engine complaints
George Russell: Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd", but too early for F1 title talk
Latest news
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments