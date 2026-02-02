Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
What’s behind Cadillac's strikingly low LMDh rear wing?

Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Nolan Siegel says pressure of contract year "doesn't really change anything"

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin

Formula 1
Formula 1
Jenson Button switches from Williams to Aston Martin
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing

Martin Brundle identifies which team has "hit the sweet spot" after private F1 testing

Martin Brundle believes Mercedes has "hit the sweet spot" with its W17

Lydia Mee
Published:
Add as a preferred source
Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle

Photo by: Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle claimed that Mercedes had "hit the sweet spot" with the W17 after private testing in Barcelona last week.

With a new wave of regulations beginning this season with more of a focus on electrification, Mercedes has been touted as a favourite thanks to its record of success in the previous hybrid era. While team principal Toto Wolff attempted to temper expectations, claiming he was a "notorious pessimist", Brundle felt the Silver Arrows had "aced" the new set of regulations.

"Obviously, it’s a completely different concept of aerodynamics," the former driver told Sky Sports F1. "So Mercedes never really aced the ground effect car, did they? They never got it right. Porpoising, and then they had a car they didn’t understand, performing sometimes and not others, and they didn’t know why.

"So clearly, they look like they’ve sort of aced this completely different set of regulations. But we need to see what it’s like on normal track temperatures."

The new regulations feature a 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power, among a number of other changes. 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mercedes AMG

"It’s going to be about regeneration and filling their battery back-up," Brundle continued. "But of course, they’ll regen every bit as well as any other Mercedes-powered cars, probably Ferrari-powered cars too. But it does seem as if they’ve just hit the sweet spot pretty early doors on a number of things, as I was talking about earlier on."

He added: "Their concept looks good, but it’s too early to say that. And you might have a car that just fires its tyres up brilliantly on a cold day and then overheats them on a hot day, which we’ve seen Mercedes have that problem before.

"So I do think we need to stay calm on it. But you can’t ignore the relentless pace and reliability that they’ve had, so clearly, they’ve got a really good, cohesive package."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Christian Horner has "unfinished business in F1" as he targets project that can "win"
Next article George Russell: Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd", but too early for F1 title talk

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Martin Brundle predicts Oscar Piastri to come back with a "vengeance" in 2026

"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
"F1" movie scores 2026 Grammy with Chris Stapleton after three nominations

Mercedes technical director reveals biggest Barcelona shakedown surprise

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Mercedes technical director reveals biggest Barcelona shakedown surprise
More from
Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin’s F1 car may face challenges despite early hype

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Martin Brundle suggests Aston Martin’s F1 car may face challenges despite early hype

Martin Brundle suggests Lewis Hamilton needed an engineer swap earlier: "something needed to change"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Alpine launch
Martin Brundle suggests Lewis Hamilton needed an engineer swap earlier: "something needed to change"

Martin Brundle urges McLaren to risk "nuclear fallout" with team orders in Abu Dhabi GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Martin Brundle urges McLaren to risk "nuclear fallout" with team orders in Abu Dhabi GP
More from
Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli eyeing F1 2026 title fight with Mercedes currently favourite

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
Kimi Antonelli eyeing F1 2026 title fight with Mercedes currently favourite

"Get your sh*t together" - Toto Wolff’s message to F1 rivals over Mercedes engine complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
"Get your sh*t together" - Toto Wolff’s message to F1 rivals over Mercedes engine complaints

George Russell: Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd", but too early for F1 title talk

Formula 1
Formula 1
Mercedes launch
George Russell: Mercedes 2026 car isn't a "turd", but too early for F1 title talk

Latest news

NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray
NASCAR Cup drivers are helping shovel snow at Bowman Gray after storm

F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
F1 management set for new 93,500 sq ft London headquarters

MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
MotoGP Sepang test: Schedule, entry list and how to follow

Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program

NASCAR Truck
NSTR NASCAR Truck
Kaulig Racing reveals crew chief roster for five-truck Ram program