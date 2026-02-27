Martin Brundle: George Russell has what it takes to handle 2026 F1 title pressure

Martin Brundle has backed George Russell to be able to deal with the pressure of fighting for the 2026 Formula 1 drivers' championship, should he be in a position to do so.

The Mercedes driver is a favourite heading into the season with the Brackley outfit expected to be strong in the new era of regulations, which focus on an almost 50:50 split between internal combustion and electric power. Other major changes in the new regulations include active aerodynamics, which replaces DRS, and smaller and lighter cars.

"Well, nobody's got more confidence in George than George," Brundle laughed as he was asked by Sky Sports F1 how much of a step up it will be for the Briton this year.

"I like the way he goes about his racing and he's done the hard yards at Williams for a number of years. He moved to Mercedes just as they stopped dominating. Kept his head down. He is the number one in the team.

"I think Kimi Antonelli, his team-mate, will have a great season as well. But George has got all the confidence he needs to win races, I think, to go and win a championship if it's available to him.

"We questioned that with Lando last year and Oscar Piastri. Well, Max has been there any number of times before. So, will they wilt under the pressure? And they didn't. Lando won the championship, of course. So, I think George is in a very, very good place against that."

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Asked if Russell could handle competition from his team-mate, Brundle added: "I mean, remember he grew up sort of in Lewis Hamilton's shadow at Mercedes-Benz, and he handled that, and eventually, in the final year they were team-mates, he beat Lewis.

"So I have no doubts whatsoever. They're all world-class drivers in Formula 1. You've got to beat them somehow. George has got so much experience now, despite being nowhere near being 30 years old that I don't think anything will distract him if he's got a championship-winning car."