Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

Formula 1
British GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Formula 1
British GP
Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Why McLaren won't have Mercedes' new power unit for F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
British GP
Why McLaren won't have Mercedes' new power unit for F1 British Grand Prix

Adele tries McLaren F1 simulator in behind-the-scenes visit to headquarters

Formula 1
British GP
Adele tries McLaren F1 simulator in behind-the-scenes visit to headquarters

Fred Vasseur hits back against Toto Wolff’s "cheating" claims on Ferrari's F1 upgrades

Formula 1
British GP
Fred Vasseur hits back against Toto Wolff’s "cheating" claims on Ferrari's F1 upgrades

LIVE: F1 British Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton takes sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
British GP
LIVE: F1 British Grand Prix updates - Lewis Hamilton takes sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Formula 1
British GP
Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win
Formula 1 British GP

Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Martin Brundle has played down speculation over Max Verstappen’s future

Lydia Mee
Published:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Former Formula 1 driver and Sky Sports analyst Martin Brundle has dismissed the recent flurry of speculation linking four-time champion Max Verstappen with a switch to McLaren, insisting that such paddock rumours are standard practice within the series.

Despite holding a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, Verstappen has been linked with potential moves to McLaren and Mercedes. The Dutchman has also been open about the fact that he may retire if he does not enjoy the new regulations.

For Brundle, these preliminary discussions are "part and parcel" of the F1 paddock.

"There are the top four teams – Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull. It’s your job as a driver manager to look around, it’s your job as a team boss to do the same," Brundle explained during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast.

"Max Verstappen is the best driver on the grid, in my opinion, at this time. He’s still the fastest and the most consistent and makes the least mistakes.

"If he might be springing out of Red Bull… my goodness, they wanted to torpedo the management of Red Bull, Team Verstappen, and they did that very well indeed. They started with Christian and it’s just carried on from there.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

"I think they did a bit too good a job of wanting to move some people out of the way at Red Bull did Team Verstappen.

"But it’s everybody’s job. It’s a very small world just down there. We’re always in the same 400 metres of concrete and asphalt every other weekend, it’s their job to find out who’s available.

"And Ron Dennis used to be genius at this, he used to have 12 of us on the phone, and we all thought we had a chance of getting in the McLaren, and all he was doing was just hoovering up knowledge that he was gathering from the drivers on all the other teams at the same time. So, it's part and parcel of this small world that we’re in."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why McLaren won't have Mercedes' new power unit for F1 British Grand Prix
Next article F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Adele tries McLaren F1 simulator in behind-the-scenes visit to headquarters

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Adele tries McLaren F1 simulator in behind-the-scenes visit to headquarters

Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Former F1 driver claims Kimi Antonelli can "really hurt" George Russell with British GP win

Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Lewis Hamilton opens up on "profound" Fiorano run in three-seater F1 car with brother Nicolas
More from
Max Verstappen

What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
What's different about Oscar Piastri's response to Max Verstappen-McLaren rumours

Max Verstappen criticises F1 Lego parade: "Drivers should not look like kids or clowns"

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen criticises F1 Lego parade: "Drivers should not look like kids or clowns"

George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?

Formula 1
Austrian GP
George Russell claimed a much-needed win in Austria, but could Max Verstappen - or Kimi Antonelli - have won?
More from
Red Bull Racing

"I believe I can beat any driver" – Lando Norris would welcome Max Verstappen as McLaren team-mate

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
"I believe I can beat any driver" – Lando Norris would welcome Max Verstappen as McLaren team-mate

Max Verstappen on George Russell's Austrian GP pole: 'I would have done the same'

Formula 1
Formula 1
British GP
Max Verstappen on George Russell's Austrian GP pole: 'I would have done the same'

Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Is Red Bull a victim of F1's ADUO system? The surprising results explained

Latest news

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

Formula 1
British GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 British GP sprint

F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton claims sprint pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli

Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Formula 1
British GP
Martin Brundle explains why Max Verstappen McLaren rumours are no surprise

Why McLaren won't have Mercedes' new power unit for F1 British Grand Prix

Formula 1
British GP
Why McLaren won't have Mercedes' new power unit for F1 British Grand Prix

Feature

Discover prime content

How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton

How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Formula 1
British GP
By Pat Symonds
How F1 teams prepare for the British GP at Silverstone

Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Formula 1
British GP
By Stuart Codling
Indecent proposal? How Carlos Sainz's big idea to change F1 qualifying might work

Nikola Tsolov or Liam Lawson? Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-up

Formula 1
British GP
By Ronald Vording
Nikola Tsolov or Liam Lawson? Red Bull and Racing Bulls face a tough decision over 2027 F1 line-up
View more