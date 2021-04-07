Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
101 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
115 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
207 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
227 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
241 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
248 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

By:
Co-author:
Christian Nimmervoll

Red Bull Formula 1 advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s fight for victory in Bahrain proved they are “in a class of their own”.

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

Verstappen and Mercedes rival Hamilton were engaged in a race-long battle for the win in F1’s season-opener, which was ultimately settled in the dying moments of the race.

Verstappen caught Hamilton in the final stint and overtook him with four laps to go, but completed the move off-track and was forced to hand back the position.

Hamilton managed to keep Verstappen behind through the remaining laps and secured victory by 0.7 seconds. Third-placed Valtteri Bottas finished a further 37 seconds behind after completing a late pit stop.

The race left the F1 paddock talking up a possible season-long scrap between Verstappen and Hamilton, with Red Bull advisor Marko believing it proved they are in a league of their own compared to the rest of the grid.

“The race clearly showed that the two are in a class of their own,” Marko told Motorsport.com’s sister publication Formul1.de in an exclusive interview. “The thing that Hamilton has over Max is incredible consistency.

“I don't know how many races he has, how many wins. You could see how he did a great job tactically, how he made line changes and so on. It was a very difficult race for Max.

“But again, they are more or less on a par with each other. Max will also be able to draw on a wealth of experience like Hamilton's at some point.”

Read Also:

Verstappen was left disappointed after the race, asking his Red Bull team over the radio upon crossing the line why it did not let him keep the position and accept a time penalty.

Verstappen felt confident he could have built a five-second gap over Hamilton with his fresher tyres to negate the penalty, but Marko believes the stewards would have adjusted the penalty accordingly.

“He caught up so drastically and Hamilton's tyres were at their end,” Marko said. “The only thing is that the five seconds wouldn't have guaranteed a win. We were convinced that the penalty would have been such that Hamilton would have won.

“If he was 5.8 seconds ahead, we would have got 10 seconds. From that point of view, staying ahead would not have helped.”

shares
comments

Related video

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

Previous article

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Author Luke Smith

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

4h
2
Formula 1

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

3h
3
Formula 1

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

1d
4
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

1h
5
Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

3h
Latest news
Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

1h
Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

1h
McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence
Formula 1

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence

2h
Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

3h
Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

3h
Latest videos
My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
23h

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments 06:09
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Grand Prix Greats – Imola’s greatest F1 moments

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC) 06:36
Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

How Fast Is F1 Compared To Other Motorsport Series? (IndyCar, NASCAR, WEC, WRC)

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project 01:19
Formula 1
Apr 1, 2021

Albert Park Circuit Modifications Project

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Differential issue cost Verstappen 0.3s per lap in Bahrain

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Nobody foresaw hostility between Hamilton and Rosberg

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Bahrain GP Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021
How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Prime

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Max Verstappen lost out to Lewis Hamilton at the Bahrain Grand Prix by a tiny margin, slipping off the track just as victory was within his grasp. But the painful lesson from defeat can only help Verstappen come back even stronger

Formula 1
Mar 31, 2021
How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown Prime

How the 'Great F1 Rake-Off' delivered a Bahrain GP showdown

For the 2021 F1 season, the battle of Red Bull vs Mercedes looks set to be captured in the high-rake vs low-rake philosophy clash due to this year's technical rule tweaks. While bringing the grid closer together in terms of performance, it could be the deciding factor in the race for the world title

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings Prime

Bahrain Grand Prix - Driver ratings

The eagerly-anticipated first race of 2021 produced a surprise winner and plenty of stellar performances throughout the field. But only one driver took a maximum score in our driver ratings under the Bahrain floodlights.

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021
The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle Prime

The calls that decided Hamilton and Verstappen's Bahrain battle

Fastest in every session, all signs pointed towards Red Bull and Max Verstappen starting the 2021 F1 season with a victory. That it didn't pan out that way, and Lewis Hamilton scored a surprising win, owes much to an aggressive Mercedes strategy and a pre-race tyre selection that Verstappen would later question

Formula 1
Mar 29, 2021

Trending Today

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race plan set for green light as teams agree finances

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Cable tip-off an example of "super spy" Hamilton's focus

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Who is driving in the GT3-based DTM this year?

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence

Latest news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

Ranked! The legendary Jim Clark’s top 10 performances

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Two quick drivers ‘key’ to F1 resurgence

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff feels 2013 ‘pump’ at Mercedes, clarifies Brown comments

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.